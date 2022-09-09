Read full article on original website
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Sentencing begins Thursday for Brianna Williams, the mother who pleaded guilty to murdering her 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers. The video above is from a previous story. Sentencing for Brianna Williams, the mother of a dead 5-year-old, begins Thursday. Williams is a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax who has been...
'It's incredibly dangerous:' JSO, Mayor Lenny Curry announce six arrests in connection to street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six additional people are now facing charges for street racing in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Wednesday during a press conference following another operation this past weekend. Along with the arrests, officers say they wrote 30 tickets and six cars were towed. Jacksonville...
Man indicted for 1985 murder and rape has been extradited to Jacksonville to stand trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man indicted for the first-degree murder and rape of 17-year-old Leslie McCray on Christmas Eve 1985 has been brought back to Jacksonville to stand trial, 36 years later. David Nelson Austin moved to Michigan sometime after McCray’s murder and was subsequently charged with three felony...
Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Alderman Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Alderman Park area of Jacksonville this past Friday, according to a police report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Micheal Brown, 46, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Around 10:30...
Man arrested following reported shooting, police search in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested after a shooting and large search, spanning from Monday until Wednesday, according to an arrest report. Fredrick Eugene Pierallini III, 26, is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence. PREVIOUS: Police: Arrest has been...
Disgraced ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels' trial begins Monday. Jury selection begins
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Ten months after the original date, the trial for ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels' began Monday. The trial was postponed three times, and Daniels has been waiting for his day in court since his August 2020 arrest. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Daniels after his arrest....
Clay County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of former Sheriff Dalton Bray
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of former Sheriff Dalton Bray. Bray, a former FDLE Agent, was hired in 1984 and served until 1988 when he ran for and was elected Sheriff of Clay County. The agency says Bray served as sheriff until...
JSO: Man dead after being cut with unknown object on 103rd street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead after being cut with some kind of object on Jacksonville's Westside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 7:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to 9300 block of 103rd street in reference to an individual cut. Upon arrival, JSO...
Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz can’t afford an attorney, court records show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper can’t afford an attorney, according to court filings in one of two pending criminal cases against him. According to a court order, Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, was “declared indigent” by a judge after providing “an affidavit of insolvency” indicating he cannot pay for legal counsel. The order says a public defender will be appointed to represent him at no cost.
Ex-mistress, former Jacksonville sheriff both witnesses at Darryl Daniels trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements got underway Tuesday morning in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. He's charged with evidence tampering after allegedly having his mistress arrested for stalking in 2019. The first witness to testify was Cierra Smith, Daniels' former longtime mistress and the woman...
Man who pleaded guilty to murder now suing Clay County Sheriff’s Office for alleged violation of civil rights
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Travis Roe is suing the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He's also currently behind bars in connection to the murder of a man who was found beaten to death near the Clay County and Putnam County line. Roe says CCSO violated his civil rights when he...
Victim in shooting in Alderman Park area of Jacksonville identified as father of 4
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 37-year-old father of four has been identified by family as the victim in a shooting on Friday. Erik Fountano was pronounced dead on the scene in the Alderman Park area, officials said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following...
Police: Man found dead in Jacksonville parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found in dead in a parking lot at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the 2600 block of University Boulevard. The man's death appears "suspicious," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives on scene conducting an investigation.
Clay County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Charles Rowe has been located and returned home. Monday morning, the Clay County Sheriff's Office issued a missing juvenile alert for 17-year-old Charles Rowe Frank. Charles was last seen on foot leaving from a residence in the 2100 block of Spinnaker Court around 6:00...
JSO: Shootout on the Westside leaves one dead, 'major safety concern'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to the 1200 block of Labelle Street to multiple rounds of gunfire heard, JSO said. Witnesses on scene told officers there was a shootout between two groups of individuals, according to JSO. An unidentified 20 to...
Police presence at Labelle Street after supposed shootout
A shooting was reported at Labelle Street on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday. A man died at the hospital, police said.
JSO search day and night in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors are waiting on answers after a massive police presence in the Lakewood area all day yesterday lasted into the night. The same police presence sent a school and a church into lockdown. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed it was working an investigation near San Jose...
Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
Crash involving Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car leaves one with 'serious facial injuries'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crash involving a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car Sunday has left the officer with minor injuries and the passenger in the other vehicle with "serious facial injuries," Sgt. Robert Peck with JSO said. Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, two patrol cars were traveling southbound...
