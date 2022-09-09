ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

First Coast News

'It's incredibly dangerous:' JSO, Mayor Lenny Curry announce six arrests in connection to street racing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six additional people are now facing charges for street racing in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Wednesday during a press conference following another operation this past weekend. Along with the arrests, officers say they wrote 30 tickets and six cars were towed. Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after being cut with unknown object on 103rd street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead after being cut with some kind of object on Jacksonville's Westside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 7:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to 9300 block of 103rd street in reference to an individual cut. Upon arrival, JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz can’t afford an attorney, court records show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper can’t afford an attorney, according to court filings in one of two pending criminal cases against him. According to a court order, Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, was “declared indigent” by a judge after providing “an affidavit of insolvency” indicating he cannot pay for legal counsel. The order says a public defender will be appointed to represent him at no cost.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Public Safety
First Coast News

Police: Man found dead in Jacksonville parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found in dead in a parking lot at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the 2600 block of University Boulevard. The man's death appears "suspicious," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives on scene conducting an investigation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Shootout on the Westside leaves one dead, 'major safety concern'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to the 1200 block of Labelle Street to multiple rounds of gunfire heard, JSO said. Witnesses on scene told officers there was a shootout between two groups of individuals, according to JSO. An unidentified 20 to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO search day and night in Lakewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors are waiting on answers after a massive police presence in the Lakewood area all day yesterday lasted into the night. The same police presence sent a school and a church into lockdown. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed it was working an investigation near San Jose...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
