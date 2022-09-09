ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases back on the rise at 1,097

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,627,905 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,419 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,627,9051,626,622 (+1,283) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,582 (64.7%)3,775,322 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds just over 1K new cases of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,626,622 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,415 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,626,6221,625,621 (+1,001) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,322 (64.7%)3,775,139 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Marinette County

WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – An 85-year-old from Michigan is dead following a vehicle accident in Marinette County on Wednesday. According to a release, Marinette County deputies received a call for a two-vehicle crash on County Highway X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner. The investigation indicates...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WI State Patrol pilots to watch for violations in Outagamie Co.

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced pilots will be watching for traffic violations from the sky for select dates in September. According to a release, troopers will be watching four counties in the state on four separate days this month. “When a pilot observes...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Will other states implement California’s electric vehicle rules?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — California recently approved a new law that will require all new cars sold in the state to have zero emissions. Now, the states that follow California’s standards must decide if they too will implement that rule. The move to make all new vehicles electric...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

13.4K Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,625,621 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,404 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,625,621 1,623,026 (+2,595) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,139 (64.7%)...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving

A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
PEMBINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Illinois tax rebates are coming — in time for the election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who run state government celebrated while announcing that tax-rebate checks — totaling more than $1.2 billion — on Monday began heading to 6 million taxpayers. Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built into this...
ILLINOIS STATE
wearegreenbay.com

PD charge Fond du Lac man for stabbing local outside tavern

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges were recently referred for a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man allegedly involved in a stabbing investigation outside a local tavern. According to a post from the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were called to the SSM Health Emergency Dept. for someone being treated for several knife wounds around 1:50 a.m. on August 6.
FOND DU LAC, WI
x1071.com

New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates

Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate tries facilitating drug delivery, multiple arrests made

(WFRV) – Charges are being requested for three people after information was received about an inmate that was trying to bring controlled substances into a Wisconsin jail. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, three people are facing charges for trying to bring controlled substances into jail. On August 26, authorities reportedly got information about a Columbia County Jail inmate that was trying to facilitate controlled substances delivered into the jail.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

