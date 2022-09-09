WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 79-year-old woman was attacked on Sept. 8 while pushing her groceries home. CBS12 has the video first, surveillance video shows the attack. In the video, she is seen walking down Tamarind Avenue when a 17 year old walked up from behind her and grabbed the victims cart flinging her to the ground. She was attacked with such force that she remained on the ground for eight minutes with no way to get up.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO