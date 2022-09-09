ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

Florida woman arrested for attempting to infect first responders with HIV: Deputies

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a woman who tried to infect first responders with HIV on Sept. 4. Just after 3 p.m. the sheriff's office received a call directing them to a halfway house on 490 NE 33rd St., dispatchers were told one of the residents appeared to be suffering from an overdose. Deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue arrived to the house and found Jacqueline Bednarczyk, 22, sitting in a lawn chair on the front porch.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Crime scene team at plaza near hotel in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene investigators are parked in a plaza near a hotel in West Palm Beach. A spokesman for West Palm Beach Police said officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at the El Patio Hotel at 39th and Broadway. But crews...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Dramatic Video: Elderly woman thrown to ground during robbery

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 79-year-old woman was attacked on Sept. 8 while pushing her groceries home. CBS12 has the video first, surveillance video shows the attack. In the video, she is seen walking down Tamarind Avenue when a 17 year old walked up from behind her and grabbed the victims cart flinging her to the ground. She was attacked with such force that she remained on the ground for eight minutes with no way to get up.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Historian Marvin Dunn victim of hate crime

A Florida town known for the infamous Rosewood Massacre was the site of a recent racist attack on prominent Miami Black historian and FIU professor emeritus of psychology, Marvin Dunn, Ph.D. David Allen Emanuel, 61, was arrested and charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree...
MIAMI, FL
North Lauderdale, FL
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Florida State
Tampa, FL
North Lauderdale, FL
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Broward Sheriff's Deputy Arrested on DUI, Reckless Driving Charges in May Crash

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges following a May car crash that left a man injured, authorities said. Deputy Carlos Hernandez was arrested Tuesday on charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury to another, DUI with damage to property or person of another, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing damage to person or property, BSO officials said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
2 suspects at large after bailing out of stolen vehicle in Broward

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for two suspects who bailed out of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, authorities confirmed. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen earlier this month out of the Avant community in the area of 118th Avenue and Pembroke Road. Police said detectives...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WEST PARK, FL
Police search for gunmen after elderly woman killed in drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after an elderly woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News obtained exclusive video that shows the moments the shooting took place. The victim, 89-year-old Elizabeth Level, was known to loved ones as Miss Liz. She...
‘Choking me really hard’: Cop who was arrested in battering case is suspended

A Coral Springs police officer who was arrested in Central Florida on charges of choking his girlfriend has been suspended from the agency for two months without pay, a punishment that will ferreted out throughout the next few months. The incident, released in a public records request, happened in August 2020 in Kissimmee. According to an internal review investigation, police said that Officer ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision

A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Dramatic Photos: Pregnant woman airlifted from crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

