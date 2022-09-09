It was six Republicans, not Democrats, who sponsored the bill adding an exception this year to the state’s 24-week abortion ban for a fatal fetal anomaly. And anti-abortion groups made sure their constituents knew. Days ahead of Tuesday’s primary, campaign fliers hit mailboxes in Pittsfield and Chichester, telling residents their Republican state representative, James Allard, […] The post Abortion will be on the November ballot. Some Republicans who backed an exemption won’t. appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

ELECTIONS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO