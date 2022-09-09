ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

BCSO searching for couple accused of armed shoplifting

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05paPI_0hp3hDPH00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching a couple they say fired shots at a convenience store during an attempted shoplifting. They say the man and woman tried to steal beer from the Allsups at Coors and Blake on August 24.

Man accused in fatal road rage crash back in court

When they were told to leave, deputies say the man then opened fire at the security guard and the store. The two then left with a third person in a black Dodge Avenger. Anyone with information is asked to call 505-270-9729 or email ViolenceCrimes@bernco.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

Related
KRQE News 13

APD: Man threatens Walmart employees with machete and gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after being accused of threatening Walmart employees with a gun and machete. It happened at the Zuni and San Mateo location Wednesday morning. Officers found him walking nearby and they say he ran from police. Officers eventually tased and arrested him near Central and Monroe.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in bosque attack will be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reginald Hall, the man accused of attacking and nearly killing a woman in the bosque, will stay behind bars until trial. Hall is accused of hitting a 70-year-old woman from behind as she was running along the trail, then raping and stabbing her after dragging her into a nearby ditch. In court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mistrial declared in case against alleged Albuquerque serial shoplifter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge declared a mistrial in the case of a suspected serial shoplifter because the prosecution identified the suspect to a witness. Jose Seineke was in court on Tuesday and accused of stealing $8,000 worth of goods from Target stores across Albuquerque. During questioning, Seineke’s lawyers had an objection to this interaction. Seineke’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Man dies in hospital following August ABQ shooting

Homicide detectives have opened a new case after a man died a month after being shot on East Central. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the Aug. 16 death of Daniel Gardner, 37, is now being investigated as a homicide. Gallegos said police responded around 1 p.m. to a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. On Monday, Sylvan Alcachupas appeared before a judge on that probation. Twenty-seven-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas appeared in court for violating his probation. In January, Alcachupas plead guilty to robbing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifter gets sentenced after plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a lot of talks recently of cracking down on shoplifting crimes, but is it actually happening? On Tuesday, an Albuquerque serial shoplifter got sentenced after a sweet plea deal, getting less than half of the time he would’ve been facing without the deal. Over the summer, Adrian Aragon pled guilty to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested early Sunday morning. A criminal complaint claimed the man had been involved in a fight. The complaint alleged Mateo Lopez was in an argument around 1 a.m. with another man and his passengers while at a stop light near 4th Street Northwest. The man stated Lopez began to punch him, and when he fought back, Lopez got a gun and hit him with it.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman charged with murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years, now charged with murder, was in court Monday. Reyanon Duncan pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, armed robbery and other charges. Police say Duncan and others invaded the North Valley home of Antonio Jaramillo, who police say was a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Third Person#Bcso#Coors#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Out on probation, Dangerous intersection, Rain and flooding, City bus cameras, Burger champ

[1] Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. Earlier this year Sylvan Alcachupas plead guilty to holding an employee at gunpoint at a Los Lunas Speedway. City leaders said he should have been held behind bars in that case, instead police say he was able to violate his parole, robbing Giovanni’s Pizzeria employees and shooting and killing owner Rosario Zito. Monday a judge ruled that Alcachupas be held behind bars for violating his probation, he is already being held behind bars for Zito’s murder. The Bernalillo County DA’s office said Alcachupas probation should have already been revoked in August when he was allegedly found driving a stolen car with heroin in it.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD looking for pair accused in multiple armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two people accused in multiple armed robberies. Police say the two people are accused of three armed robberies at multiple Ross stores. Anyone with information on the two are asked to contact APD or crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information leading to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

FBI: Over 1 Million Fentanyl Pills, 9 Ballistic Vests, 2 Hand Grenades, 37 Firearms, $1.8 Million Cash Seized In Operation Targeting Violent Street/Prison Gangs In Albuquerque

The Albuquerque FBI Violent Gang Task Force discovered more than $1.8 million in cash while executing 16 federal search warrants in various locations in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/FBI. FBI News:. The Albuquerque FBI Violent Gang Task Force executed 16 federal search warrants in various locations in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Remembering teenage son, Looking for homeless solutions, Storms and showers, Ramp open, Duck races

Wednesday’s Top Stories Project 1891: Case study on how not to spend public money Alamogordo man sells Atari games, uses proceeds for special city projects Serial shoplifter gets sentenced after plea deal UNM football honoring historic teams Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta KRQE En Español: Martes 13 de Septiembre 2022 Albuquerque neighborhood on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash closes westbound Dennis Chavez at Coors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Dennis Chavez and Coors Monday morning. According to a tweet from BCSO all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Dennis Chavez were closed while deputies responded. All lanes have been reopened. No other information about the crash is available.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque drivers confused over problem intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Drivers are calling the road design at Osuna and Seagull a head-scratcher. Some are getting confused on the route and ending up getting cut off by drivers who think they’re following the rules of the road. “It’s been a problem area. I’ve been here for about three years. It’s like a confusing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy