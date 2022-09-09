ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Missing Mesa woman with health problems found after Silver Alert issued

PHOENIX – A Mesa woman who was the subject of an overnight Silver Alert has been found safe, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said Alma Morell, 76, was located Wednesday morning. She had last been seen near University Drive and Gilbert Road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., when she left home to run an errand.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central High School#Central Avenue#Police#Indian
AZFamily

Two dead in Avondale after shooting, police say

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman in Avondale have died after they were found shot Sunday afternoon. Avondale Police were called after a reported shooting around 3 p.m. in the area of N. Central Avenue and E. Madden Drive. When officers got to the scene, they discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene. Investigators say they have located and arrested a suspect.
AVONDALE, AZ
12 News

Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop, police say

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items. In a tweet by the department, they say 1kg of fentanyl powder was found, equaling about 2.2 pounds. 2,000 fentanyl pills, $13,000 and four guns were also seized. These...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
AZFamily

Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting

On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. Wedding photographer says items missing after using valet service at Arizona Biltmore. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Wedding photographer Ethan Beazley says it appeared someone rummaged through his car after...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Beauty salon owner accused of killing wife, another man in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his wife and another man at a beauty salon in Avondale. Just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Ema's Barber and Beauty Salon, near Central Avenue and Madden Drive. That's where they found an unidentified man and a woman who had been shot.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

North Phoenix strip mall shooting kills man, injures woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told by witnesses that a woman inside one of the businesses had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Air Unit and other patrol units searched the area and detained three people. All were interviewed and released later.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw video: Phoenix Police provide update on situation at Central High School

Former maintenance man at Chandler apartment complex accused of molesting 7-year-old boy. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. Delcampo was working as a maintenance man at the Alante at the Islands community in Chandler. Graphic Video:...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy