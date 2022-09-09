Read full article on original website
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Betty H. Fairfax High School lockdown lifted following reports of an armed person, suspicious backpack
PHOENIX - Betty H. Fairfax High School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, but it's now over, after police got reports of an armed person on campus, and the investigation then quickly turned to an investigation of a suspicious backpack. The school is near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road. About an...
fox10phoenix.com
PD: Glendale motorcyclist shot in possible road rage incident, suspect fled the scene
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police say a possible road rage shooting injured a motorcyclist near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Tuesday afternoon. At around 4:30 p.m., an argument between the motorcyclist and a driver of a sedan broke out when the motorcyclist stopped his bike in front of the driver.
AZFamily
Report: Gunman involved in shootout with police had been affected by recent events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A police incident report that’s over 300 pages long details the night two people were shot and killed and two officers were hurt last month, and what the shooter’s parents say might have led up to the tragic event. On Sunday, Aug. 28,...
KTAR.com
Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen locked down due to suspicious backpack
PHOENIX — Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen was locked down Tuesday afternoon due to a suspicious backpack, school officials said. Phoenix Union High School District said all students were safe at the high school near 59th and South Mountain avenues around 3:15 p.m. Officials were in the process...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
fox10phoenix.com
2 Phoenix friends killed by alleged impaired drivers 6 weeks apart while on motorcycles
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A 40-year-old man was on drugs when he struck and killed a teen motorcyclist while driving on Interstate 10 in Goodyear early in the morning, police say. Nearly two months ago, the teen's friend who was on a motorcycle was also killed by an alleged impaired driver.
KTAR.com
Police searching for people who used Cox equipment for target practice in 2017-18
This article originally appeared Feb. 26, 2018. Target shooters in the far West Valley may not realize the kind of danger they’re creating by taking pot shots at utility boxes and lines. Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said the vandalism is happening in the desert south of Interstate 10...
KTAR.com
Missing Mesa woman with health problems found after Silver Alert issued
PHOENIX – A Mesa woman who was the subject of an overnight Silver Alert has been found safe, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said Alma Morell, 76, was located Wednesday morning. She had last been seen near University Drive and Gilbert Road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., when she left home to run an errand.
KTAR.com
West Valley beauty shop owner accused of fatally shooting wife, her alleged lover
PHOENIX – The owner of a West Valley beauty shop was arrested Sunday after his wife and a man he believed she was having an affair with were shot dead at the salon, authorities said. Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra called 911 to report that he’d shot two people at...
AZFamily
Two dead in Avondale after shooting, police say
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman in Avondale have died after they were found shot Sunday afternoon. Avondale Police were called after a reported shooting around 3 p.m. in the area of N. Central Avenue and E. Madden Drive. When officers got to the scene, they discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene. Investigators say they have located and arrested a suspect.
Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital
TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
fox10phoenix.com
Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop, police say
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items. In a tweet by the department, they say 1kg of fentanyl powder was found, equaling about 2.2 pounds. 2,000 fentanyl pills, $13,000 and four guns were also seized. These...
AZFamily
Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting
On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. Wedding photographer says items missing after using valet service at Arizona Biltmore. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Wedding photographer Ethan Beazley says it appeared someone rummaged through his car after...
fox10phoenix.com
Beauty salon owner accused of killing wife, another man in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his wife and another man at a beauty salon in Avondale. Just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Ema's Barber and Beauty Salon, near Central Avenue and Madden Drive. That's where they found an unidentified man and a woman who had been shot.
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix
Man armed with samurai sword dies after being shot by police in west Phoenix. A man armed with a samurai sword was shot by Phoenix police outside of the Cactus Park precinct near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday afternoon. An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a...
AZFamily
North Phoenix strip mall shooting kills man, injures woman
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told by witnesses that a woman inside one of the businesses had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Air Unit and other patrol units searched the area and detained three people. All were interviewed and released later.
AZFamily
Raw video: Phoenix Police provide update on situation at Central High School
Former maintenance man at Chandler apartment complex accused of molesting 7-year-old boy. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. Delcampo was working as a maintenance man at the Alante at the Islands community in Chandler. Graphic Video:...
fox10phoenix.com
Fight leads to panic and lockdown at Central High School in Phoenix
The incident happened at Central High School on Sept. 9, and resulted in a lockdown that lasted for some time. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Why did he do it? Report highlights Phoenix rampage shooter's motive
PHOENIX — The FBI is helping out local police to better understand the motives behind a Phoenix shooting that killed two people and injured multiple officers. Body camera footage shows 24-year-old Isaiah Williams dressed in tactical gear shooting at people at a hotel near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on August 28.
1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
