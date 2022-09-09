Read full article on original website
Two Richland County deputies receive servant leader awards
Eight recipients from five agencies honored by church on Servant Leader Sunday. Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) Investigator Molly Nations and RCSD Corporal Keegan Gilbert both received SERVANT LEADERSHIP AWARDs from Columbia’s Eastminster Presbyterian Church following a special awards luncheon, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Lexington County’s major crimes commander graduates from FBI National Academy
Capt. Jesse Laintz, commander of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s major crimes unit, has graduated from the FBI’s National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. “Jesse’s completion of this prestigious national program will benefit the Sheriff’s Department and help us continue to provide our citizens with excellent law enforcement services,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The National Academy gathers law enforcement leaders from around the world to learn and train together for 10 weeks, not only elevating levels of expertise but also building relationships between agencies.”
Art teacher at Irmo High School, Kevin Pettit, paints mural at State and Spring streets
If you have been to dine at Café Strudel on State Street, you may have noticed something new this summer on the building next door. West Columbia Artist Kevin Pettit adorned the south wall of the Desa Ballard Law Firm at 226 State St. He painted a mural on Spring Street with giant flowers and flying pigs. His daughters Lydia and Josie helped on the project.
VA benefits briefing on September 17
A Veterans VA Benefits Briefing will be held at Gateway Baptist Church, on September 17 from 8:30 – 10:30 am. The briefing will include General Eligibility, Claim for Compensation, Veterans Pension Benefits and many more. Suicide Awareness and Prevention will be the last briefing. Gateway Baptist Church is at...
Ballentine Community picnic September 17
A community family picnic will be held September 17 from 11 am to 3 pm at Woodmen of the World, 2000 Johnson Marina Road, Chapin. There will be food from Tim’s Catering, music from Time Pirates, a bounce house, a mini playground, and swimming in Lake Murray. Bring a lawn chair for your comfort. Bringing a dessert to share would be appreciated.
Optimists learn about children’s shelter
Founded by its namesake in 1972 and located in Lexington County, Nancy K. Perry Children’s Shelter is the oldest institution of its kind in South Carolina. The Optimist Club of St. Andrews-Irmo has partnered with the Shelter for several years and heard an update from Ryan Taylor, the Shelter’s Director August 12.
Local restaurant supports military families
During the month of August, Carolina Ale House is teaming up with Budweiser to raise funds to support Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of U.S. service members who have fallen or have become disabled in the line of duty. Patrons are...
District Five names veteran educator as new coordinator of virtual program
Veteran educator Kelly Remia has been named the new coordinator of School District Five’s Flexible Innovative Virtual Education (FIVE) Program. Remia currently serves as interim coordinator of the program and replaces Dr. Jina Blount who retired in August. “I am thankful for this opportunity to continue to serve the...
