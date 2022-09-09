Capt. Jesse Laintz, commander of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s major crimes unit, has graduated from the FBI’s National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. “Jesse’s completion of this prestigious national program will benefit the Sheriff’s Department and help us continue to provide our citizens with excellent law enforcement services,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The National Academy gathers law enforcement leaders from around the world to learn and train together for 10 weeks, not only elevating levels of expertise but also building relationships between agencies.”

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO