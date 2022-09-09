ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina doctor alters care over lack of funding

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Doctors say RSV is spreading at an unusually high rate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is getting closer, and doctors are warning it’s almost time for peak RSV season. RSV is a common virus that spreads easily but doctors are urging parents to know the warning signs of when it becomes dangerous for young children. Common colds, the flu...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County commissioners approve capital project ordinance for new public safety complex

The Stanly County commissioners this month approved 6-1 a capital project ordinance and budget amendments for a new public safety complex, which will involve several agencies including the Sheriff’s Office, 911 communications center and emergency services. The board previously authorized staff to move forward with the acquisition of land...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly County, NC
Coronavirus
County
Stanly County, NC
Stanly County, NC
Health
Stanly County, NC
Government
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle council discusses how to use second portion of ARPA funding

There was a lengthy discussion during last week’s Albemarle City Council meeting about how to best utilize the second part of American Rescue Plan Act funding the city has received. While this portion totals around $2.6 million, the city has received more than $5.2 million through the ARPA. The...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina man welcomed home after year in hospital

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man says that positivity and prayer are what helped him make it home after dealing with COVID complications for over a year. Friends and family lined the street to welcome Jonathan Shoe home when he was finally released from the hospital. “My whole goal was ‘get home, get home, […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Wildlife, conservation professionals to attend at TRLT Habitat Summit

In less than a month, Three Rivers Land Trust will host its inaugural Habitat Summit. The Habitat Summit was developed as a platform for wildlife biologists, foresters, and natural resource professionals to share sound management advice to landowners and land managers. Subject-matter experts will come together from all over the...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Insuring Your Older Car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With prices soaring this year on used cars, many of us are driving older cars that are terribly under-insured. In today’s Don’t Waste Your Money, John Matarese shows how to make sure you are covered if you drive an older car.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five-generation family farm attracting thousands of visitors

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carrigan Farms has been family-owned since 1902, lasting five generations, and bringing smiles to thousands. Carrigan Farms offers strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking during their respective seasons. The farm has been around since 1902, lasting five generations. The farm sees thousands of customers annually, through all...
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Rezoning for development in Bermuda Run in Davie County denied

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Bermuda Run Town Council voted to leave the lot between the Lowes Food Market and the Kinderton Village community empty for the time being after they denied the developer’s rezoning request.  During a meeting Tuesday, the town council voted unanimously to deny the rezoning for the development 5-0 after […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Alleged drug trafficker from Hickory had meth, 3 guns: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An alleged drug trafficker from Hickory is facing charges after three guns and meth were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 45-year-old Hickory resident Pachea Tomlinson on Saturday on Highway 27. […]
HICKORY, NC

