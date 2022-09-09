Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina doctor alters care over lack of funding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
WCNC
Doctors say RSV is spreading at an unusually high rate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is getting closer, and doctors are warning it’s almost time for peak RSV season. RSV is a common virus that spreads easily but doctors are urging parents to know the warning signs of when it becomes dangerous for young children. Common colds, the flu...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County commissioners approve capital project ordinance for new public safety complex
The Stanly County commissioners this month approved 6-1 a capital project ordinance and budget amendments for a new public safety complex, which will involve several agencies including the Sheriff’s Office, 911 communications center and emergency services. The board previously authorized staff to move forward with the acquisition of land...
Stanly News & Press
Commissioners approve hiring of Animal Protective Services director, assistant
During a special called county commissioners meeting Monday night, the board approved the hiring of a new shelter director and full-time shelter assistant for Animal Protective Services. The previous director, Jana Aviles, left her post Friday after almost two years on the job. She told The Stanly News & Press...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Lincoln County slow to respond to extremely high levels of cancer-causing arsenic in residents’ drinking water
It’s still unclear if the source of the arsenic is naturally occurring or a former lithium mine. B efore Abby and Jason Hollis bought their 1,200-square-foot house on Laboratory Road in rural Lincolnton, the inspector required them to test their drinking water well, a routine step when purchasing a home.
Crews on scene of ’emergency’ at Davidson County glass manufacturer
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of an emergency at a Lexington glass manufacturer, according to Davidson County Fire Marshal John Webster. At 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Davidson County dispatch says crews responded to Owens-Illinois company plant, better known as O-I, on the 9000 block of Old U.S. 52 in Lexington. Webster […]
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle council discusses how to use second portion of ARPA funding
There was a lengthy discussion during last week’s Albemarle City Council meeting about how to best utilize the second part of American Rescue Plan Act funding the city has received. While this portion totals around $2.6 million, the city has received more than $5.2 million through the ARPA. The...
North Mecklenburg High School goes on lockdown due to anonymous tip
The incident happened around 2 p.m. as an 'anonymous tip' was submitted, prompting the lockdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mooresville-based solar company facing lawsuits, lays off more than half of workforce
Pink Energy, formerly known as Powerhome Solar, says their issues are tied to another company: Generac. Generac manufactures some of the solar parts they install.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell Memorial adjusting to being lone full-service hospital in Statesville
The morning of July 19 was already planned to be a busy one at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Representatives from the state were already on campus to complete reviews of the hospital’s skilled nursing facility and acute care center, so it was all hands on deck to make sure those went off without a hitch.
Man back in jail after selling drugs to undercover agent in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who hadn’t been out of prison for 5 months was sent back to the slammer after selling heroin/fentanyl to an undercover agent, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Five months after being released from federal prison, Spencer resident Shorod Young was caught by undercover agents […]
North Carolina man welcomed home after year in hospital
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man says that positivity and prayer are what helped him make it home after dealing with COVID complications for over a year. Friends and family lined the street to welcome Jonathan Shoe home when he was finally released from the hospital. “My whole goal was ‘get home, get home, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina detectives seize $2.6M in fentanyl in county's largest bust, authorities say
Detectives in Forsyth County, North Carolina, have seized over $2.6 million of fentanyl – enough of the deadly drug to kill 5 million people – in the largest bust in the county’s history, authorities said last week. The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation that began...
Stanly News & Press
Wildlife, conservation professionals to attend at TRLT Habitat Summit
In less than a month, Three Rivers Land Trust will host its inaugural Habitat Summit. The Habitat Summit was developed as a platform for wildlife biologists, foresters, and natural resource professionals to share sound management advice to landowners and land managers. Subject-matter experts will come together from all over the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Insuring Your Older Car
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With prices soaring this year on used cars, many of us are driving older cars that are terribly under-insured. In today’s Don’t Waste Your Money, John Matarese shows how to make sure you are covered if you drive an older car.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five-generation family farm attracting thousands of visitors
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carrigan Farms has been family-owned since 1902, lasting five generations, and bringing smiles to thousands. Carrigan Farms offers strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking during their respective seasons. The farm has been around since 1902, lasting five generations. The farm sees thousands of customers annually, through all...
Rezoning for development in Bermuda Run in Davie County denied
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Bermuda Run Town Council voted to leave the lot between the Lowes Food Market and the Kinderton Village community empty for the time being after they denied the developer’s rezoning request. During a meeting Tuesday, the town council voted unanimously to deny the rezoning for the development 5-0 after […]
Complaint: NC attorney, judge known for handing out lenient sentences to reckless drivers
Concord, N.C. — A group of Cabarrus County defense attorneys are filing a complaint about injustices in the county's traffic court. A WCNC Charlotte investigation identified lenient and unusual plea deals given to excessive speeding defendants. Those people were charged with driving up to 40 mph over the speed limit and in most cases, reckless driving too.
Democratic nominee for North Carolina House facing gun-related charges
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to be in Guilford County District Court on Monday morning to face weapons charges from an arrest just after last year’s General Election. Sherrie Young, the Democrat chosen to face incumbent state Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) in the race for […]
Alleged drug trafficker from Hickory had meth, 3 guns: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An alleged drug trafficker from Hickory is facing charges after three guns and meth were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 45-year-old Hickory resident Pachea Tomlinson on Saturday on Highway 27. […]
Comments / 1