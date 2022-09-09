Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Driver ejected from car in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single car rollover accident near Sagehill and Stricker roads around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 14th. According to the Sheriff's Office the driver was removed from the car and airlifted to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Driver in fatal wrong-way crash near Moses Lake tested positive for alcohol, cocaine, opiates
MOSES LAKE — State troopers say a wrong-way driver who collided head-on with a vehicle on I-90 near Moses Lake, killing a 19-year-old woman, had alcohol, cocaine and opiates in his system. Jorge F. Sanchez, 47, was charged Wednesday morning with vehicular homicide in connection to the Aug. 25...
ifiberone.com
MLPD: Suspect arrested after shooting man over dispute involving stolen bike
MOSES LAKE — A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting another man Monday night in Moses Lake after a dispute over a stolen bicycle. Moses Lake police responded just before 9 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot in the field behind Safeway. Police say the victim, a 36-year-old, had gone to the homeless camp in the field to confront Eric Walters about a bike Walters had reportedly stolen from someone the victim knows.
Mesa treasurer arrested for stealing funds from City, covering up transactions
MESA, Wash. — The former Clerk and Treasurer of the City of Mesa has been brought into custody for allegedly stealing funds from the city for herself and others, then using her position of power to cover it up. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
Driver arrested for DUI after truck plunges into canal
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A truck was pulled from a canal northeast of Grandview over the weekend. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Griffin Road and Snipes Road for a vehicle that had gone into the canal. Officials report two occupants...
One person dies from hit-and-run collision in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — One person died from a hit-and-run crash in Othello Saturday night. Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the crash near Taylor Road and Hampton Road. Someone riding a bike was heading north on Taylor Road on the edge of...
Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
kpq.com
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
kpq.com
Motel 6 Arson Suspect Arrested on Friday
Wenatchee Police Officers captured the arson suspect to the Motel 6 fire on Friday. Shortly after midnight, crews were called out to a roof fire on the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee. They later discovered that the fire was on the second story of the building. 40-year-old...
KHQ Right Now
Grant County welcomes new deputy Alfonzo Gonzalez
After several years as a corrections officer, Alfonzo Gonzalez joins the Grant County Sheriffs office as the newest deputy. Gonzalez was surrounded by his family and friends as he took his oath of office Monday morning.
KEPR
Detectives investigating shooting that injured one man
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff's Office Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man at a home on September 9th. Just before 12:30 a.m., Deputies and Moses Lake Police Department Officers responded to the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop in Grant County. A 31-year-old victim reported a man came through the back door of the home and shot him.
ifiberone.com
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected
OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Chase ends with officer-involved shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 8 p.m. The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from the incident. The video may be disturbing; viewer discretion is advised. AUGUST 22, 2022 12:21 p.m. Chase ends with officer-involved shooting. Around 10:25 a.m. Kennewick Police Officers responded to a person...
kpq.com
New Fire Burning Near White River/Irving Peak Fires
The White River and Irving Peak fires are burning about 5,800 acres northwest of Plain. The footprint of the White River fire is inside the control lines and geographic features being used as containment lines. The Irving Peak Fire has shown some recent growth with firefighters working along roads and...
ncwlife.com
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned
Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
KHQ Right Now
Grant County Sheriff's Office warns people about scammers
GRANT COUNTY WASH. - The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) is warning people about a new scam going around. GCSO has gotten multiple reports of people getting calls from an imposter claiming to be the sheriff's office, saying a fine has to be paid. The new scam calls are asking for.
