ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Driver ejected from car in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single car rollover accident near Sagehill and Stricker roads around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 14th. According to the Sheriff's Office the driver was removed from the car and airlifted to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

MLPD: Suspect arrested after shooting man over dispute involving stolen bike

MOSES LAKE — A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting another man Monday night in Moses Lake after a dispute over a stolen bicycle. Moses Lake police responded just before 9 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot in the field behind Safeway. Police say the victim, a 36-year-old, had gone to the homeless camp in the field to confront Eric Walters about a bike Walters had reportedly stolen from someone the victim knows.
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
Grant County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Moses Lake, WA
98.3 The KEY

Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
MESA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Larson Housing#Samaritan Hospital#Hispanic
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School

Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Motel 6 Arson Suspect Arrested on Friday

Wenatchee Police Officers captured the arson suspect to the Motel 6 fire on Friday. Shortly after midnight, crews were called out to a roof fire on the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee. They later discovered that the fire was on the second story of the building. 40-year-old...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
KEPR

Detectives investigating shooting that injured one man

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff's Office Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man at a home on September 9th. Just before 12:30 a.m., Deputies and Moses Lake Police Department Officers responded to the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop in Grant County. A 31-year-old victim reported a man came through the back door of the home and shot him.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected

OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Chase ends with officer-involved shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 8 p.m. The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from the incident. The video may be disturbing; viewer discretion is advised. AUGUST 22, 2022 12:21 p.m. Chase ends with officer-involved shooting. Around 10:25 a.m. Kennewick Police Officers responded to a person...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

New Fire Burning Near White River/Irving Peak Fires

The White River and Irving Peak fires are burning about 5,800 acres northwest of Plain. The footprint of the White River fire is inside the control lines and geographic features being used as containment lines. The Irving Peak Fire has shown some recent growth with firefighters working along roads and...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned

Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
EPHRATA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Sheriff's Office warns people about scammers

GRANT COUNTY WASH. - The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) is warning people about a new scam going around. GCSO has gotten multiple reports of people getting calls from an imposter claiming to be the sheriff's office, saying a fine has to be paid. The new scam calls are asking for.
GRANT COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy