Read full article on original website
Related
NWS: ‘Waves will be rocking tonight’
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Muskegon, Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Monday morning.
WOOD
Three Years Ago Today
Three years ago today, powerful storms downed trees and power lines and took the roof off the Crestview Apartments in the Belknap Hill Area just north of I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids. Here’s what the G.R. National Weather Service wrote: “NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOUND EVIDENCE OF WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS...
Fox17
Teen driver in serious condition after crash that closed down US 131
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids suffered serious injuries after a crash that shut down southbound US 131 for over an hour. Michigan State Police say that the female driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a traffic attenuator. The car rolled, ejecting the driver.
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log September 12-13, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
927thevan.com
Body of missing Kalamazoo man found by dive team
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The body of a missing Kalamazoo man has been found. According to WOOD TV-8, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said that 20-year-old Nathaniel Duvall Brown was recovered by a dive team on Monday, September 12. Brown had last contacted family and friends on...
Car hits tree, rolls over multiple times in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after a serious crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened near Wilson Road and 130th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in Crockery Township. Police say a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz, going west...
Long-range forecast out 2 weeks showing lots of red temperature maps
The extended forecast says summer will roar back into Michigan as we finish out this coming week. Both the six to 10 day and eight to 14 day temperature forecasts put Michigan solidly in a warmer-than-normal pattern. The six to 10 day forecast even shows a very high chance of warmer-than-normal weather.
Dive team recovers body of missing man
The body of a Kalamazoo-area man reported missing last week has been found, authorities say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One person dies, two others airlifted following crash in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – One person has died and two other individuals have been airlifted to an area hospital following a crash in Kent County on Monday. Michigan State Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street as troopers investigate a now-fatal crash.
Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan
MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
927thevan.com
National Historic Site Designation Request to be Considered by Saugatuck CIty Council to Meet Tonight
SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 12, 2022) – A couple of matters will be before the Saugatuck City Council during their business meeting this evening. First, Jeff Slayer, the Commodore of the Cow Hill Yacht Club, will address the panel. He is expected to have an update on the results of the Saugatuck Venetian Festival, the annual event held in late July to raise funds for the less fortunate in the area. According to the club’s website, this year’s festival was the “best we’ve ever had. StarFarm was incredible, the Dinghy Poker Run was a big hit, and the night was perfect for the lighted boat parade and fireworks!”
Republican candidate for Michigan governor unveils $1B public safety plan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One day after incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Grand Rapids rallying support, her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon was in town to share details about her $1 billion public safety plan. Dixon, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said violent crime in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
Authentic German-Style Biergarten, Food Court Opens in West Michigan This Week
A new spot to grab a pint and a bite outdoors is opening up in West Michigan!. Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court to Open in Portage. We first learned that's Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court, would be coming to Kalamazoo County several months ago. Back in June...
WILX-TV
Human case of swine flu found in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced a human case of Influenza A (H1N2)v, otherwise known as “swine flu,” in the state. MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) are urging fairgoers to take precautions to prevent infection at upcoming fairs where swine may be exhibited.
Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022
Jack O’Lantern World, self-described as an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to Millennium Park in West Michigan for fall 2022. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in October, Jack O’Lantern World promises you a 3/4-mile long walk on a trail that travels through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved Jack O’ Lanterns.
Why Were Those Black Helicopters Flying Around Grand Rapids This Weekend?
I was out of town this weekend, but sure got reports about some strange black helicopters flying around the Rockford and Grand Rapids area. Should we be concerned and scared?. Some people sure were! Thoughts from the Redditt GR website were all over the place. Such as: We're being invaded....
Scholten to appear on live interview after Gibbs drops out of West Michigan congressional debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — What was originally planned as a debate Tuesday night on WOOD-TV between Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican John Gibbs will instead feature a half-hour, live interview with Scholten now that Gibbs has dropped out of the event. Scholten, an attorney from Grand Rapids who is...
Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants
Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
Comments / 0