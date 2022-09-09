ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

WOOD

Three Years Ago Today

Three years ago today, powerful storms downed trees and power lines and took the roof off the Crestview Apartments in the Belknap Hill Area just north of I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids. Here’s what the G.R. National Weather Service wrote: “NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOUND EVIDENCE OF WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log September 12-13, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
Body of missing Kalamazoo man found by dive team

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The body of a missing Kalamazoo man has been found. According to WOOD TV-8, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said that 20-year-old Nathaniel Duvall Brown was recovered by a dive team on Monday, September 12. Brown had last contacted family and friends on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
CASS COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

National Historic Site Designation Request to be Considered by Saugatuck CIty Council to Meet Tonight

SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 12, 2022) – A couple of matters will be before the Saugatuck City Council during their business meeting this evening. First, Jeff Slayer, the Commodore of the Cow Hill Yacht Club, will address the panel. He is expected to have an update on the results of the Saugatuck Venetian Festival, the annual event held in late July to raise funds for the less fortunate in the area. According to the club’s website, this year’s festival was the “best we’ve ever had. StarFarm was incredible, the Dinghy Poker Run was a big hit, and the night was perfect for the lighted boat parade and fireworks!”
SAUGATUCK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Human case of swine flu found in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced a human case of Influenza A (H1N2)v, otherwise known as “swine flu,” in the state. MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) are urging fairgoers to take precautions to prevent infection at upcoming fairs where swine may be exhibited.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022

Jack O’Lantern World, self-described as an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to Millennium Park in West Michigan for fall 2022. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in October, Jack O’Lantern World promises you a 3/4-mile long walk on a trail that travels through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved Jack O’ Lanterns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants

Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

