Read full article on original website
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Tip Line Marks Two Years Of Success
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Neenah School District has been using the Speak Up, Speak Out Tip Line since September of 2020. It is available to students 13 and older, without requiring a parent’s permission. The Neenah Police Department has received 20 notifications of concern from the tip...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay School Interim Superintendent Suffers Heart Attack
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Area Public School District interim superintendent is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack during a school board meeting Monday night. First responders were called as a precautionary measure for Vicki Bayer during a special school board meeting. When paramedics...
94.3 Jack FM
Fond du Lac Manufacturing Plant Is Spreading Out
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they’ve run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company’s marine propeller systems. The two-phase...
Comments / 0