ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 19

JAPerkins
3d ago

People of the African Diaspora have to be careful about their perspective in 'white folks problems'. Historically, and continuously, our engagement in that space never ends well for us. We must continue to pray 🙏 for God's mercy in all things and for everyone - and care for ourselves. We are constantly vulnerable from cradle to the grave. When folks SHOW and TELL us who they are, we MUST believe them!

Reply
8
Cordoba2
3d ago

The FBI also played a big part in the deaths of Fred Hampton and Mark Clark but you didn’t print that. Now you want to help redirect the disdain for FBI hoping Minorities will VOTE a particular way! 🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳💙💙💙💙💙💙💙VOTE BLUE NOVEMBER 8, 2022!

Reply
2
Cissy Moody
4d ago

I saw Ms.Franklin perform at a live taping of Regis and Kathy Lee in Detroit. She crushed it!!!!

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Aretha Franklin was subject of ‘repeated and disgusting’ FBI monitoring, unsealed 270-page file reveals

Aretha Franklin was monitored by the FBI for years, newly disclosed records reveal. Journalist Jenn Dize tweeted that she received the FBI files on the singer on Wednesday after she requested the documents “years ago” under the Freedom of Information Act.The 270-page file revealed several death threats and Ms Franklin’s friendships with Martin Luther King Jr and Angela Davis, according to The Guardian. While the files were not complete, Ms Dize said that the records revealed “repeated and disgusting suspicion of the famed Black singer, her work, and activists around her”. Ms Franklin died at home in Detriot, Michigan....
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Aretha Franklin’s Unsealed FBI File Shows Bureau Tracked Her Civil Rights Activism

The FBI has declassified its file on the late Aretha Franklin. The document, which spans 270 pages and includes reports from more than a dozen states, shows that the FBI extensively tracked Franklin’s civil rights activism, particularly her friendships with Martin Luther King, Jr., and Angela Davis. Elsewhere, the file outlines reputable death threats against the singer and a massive copyright infringement case spawned from a Yahoo! Groups message board in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
Reason.com

In Defense of Not Mourning Queen Elizabeth

By now you have surely heard that Queen Elizabeth II has died. Traditional media and social media are full of lovely eulogies, ruminating on her legacy, her "life of diplomacy," her "dignity and dedication," and "grace, humanity and fortitude." Born in 1926 and queen since 1952, her reign has spanned generations. "Only Britons well into their 70s can remember a time before the reign of Queen Elizabeth, who remained a unique symbol of continuity and duty in a period of extraordinary upheaval," notes The New York Times.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Bruce
Person
Mort Sahl
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Angela Davis
Person
Gary Gygax
Person
Aretha Franklin
Essence

The FBI Monitored Aretha Franklin For Years

The federal agency kept track of Aretha Franklin to determine how involved she was with protest movements. The FBI was really not putting RESPECT on Aretha’s name!. According to a 270-page document, the Federal Bureau of Investigation spent years monitoring the ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin, “trying to gauge how involved she was with the civil rights movement, communism and the Black Power movement,” NPR reports.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial

R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Civil Rights#The Fbi Closely#R B#Foia#Sclc#King#King At Atlanta Stadium#The Black Panther Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Rich Mom Who Threw Racist Party Denies Being Racist—Then Admits It

A wealthy Rochester mom held a press conference Tuesday to defend herself against accusations of racism, spilling tears over the pressures of cancel culture—but ended up admitting to engaging in racist behavior, anyway. Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia is being sued by a local fireman after he was invited to a racist party she threw, dubbed a “Juneteenth Parody,” which featuring buckets of KFC fried chicken strewn on the lawn, Hennessy cognac, cutouts of former President Donald Trump, and Juneteenth-themed signs and party favors. The party faced intense public backlash and led to the forced retirement of Rochester Fire Capt. Jeffrey Krywy, who invited the on-duty Black fireman, according to Rochester City Newspaper. “In full disclosure, I do have a Twitter parody account that operates under a veil of a persona—and I have made blatantly racist comments under that persona,” Nicosia said. Although she refused to disclose the handle, the outlet linked Nicosia to @HoHoHomeboyROC, a now-disabled account that made posts mocking AAVE and used a Mammy-era Black caricature as its profile picture. The socialite blamed the racist comments on the culture of Twitter, calling it “part of its charm.”Read it at New York Post
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Alex Jones claims ‘Deep State’ will stage mass shootings to steal midterms - weeks after admitting Sandy Hook lies

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has absurdly warned that leftist “Deep State” globalists are plotting to stage false flag violent events to win the midterm elections for Democrats - just weeks after he publicly admitted to making false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre being a hoax. Speaking on his Infowars show, Mr Jones asserted that the “Deep State” would blame staged violence on far-right groups in an effort to take over the country in the run-up to the midterm elections.“Racially-motivated mass shootings, bombings, poisonings… attacks on the power supply being blamed on the right wing... They intend to bring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy