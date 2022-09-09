Read full article on original website
Man accused of causing $200,000 worth of damages after starting fire in Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. — A man is facing multiple charges, including stalking and attempted murder, after officials say he lit a home and two cars on fire in Loudoun County earlier this month. According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, crews were sent to a home on...
fox5dc.com
Shots fired into Manassas home; no injuries reported: police
MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities say a group of armed men opened fire into a Manassas home Monday. The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wesley Road. Police say a white four-door sedan stopped in front of a home on that block and multiple gunmen exited from and fired several rounds into the residence.
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg man arrested after waving gun at motorist during ‘road rage’ incident, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. - A man was arrested and faces charges after police say he brandished a firearm during what they say was a ‘road rage’ related incident in Prince William County. Authorities say 45-year-old Kelby Zaki Wilkerson and a 22-year-old man were involved in the dispute while driving...
Emergency units responded to overturned dump truck in Calvert
At approximately 11:15 am on Monday, September 12, 2022, Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department Engine 61, Squad 6, Ambulance 68, Chief 6, Chief 6B, and Safety Officer 6 responded to Bayside Road in the area of Bristol Drive for the overturned dump truck. Upon arrival, units found the dump truck’s sole occupant uninjured. Units from Company […]
La Plata man killed in early Monday morning motorcycle crash
(LA PLATA, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this morning in Charles County. At about 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a crash in the area. According to a […]
fredericksburg.today
Arrest in Stafford elementary school bomb threat
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged in last week’s threat to Conway Elementary School. The September 7th phone threat prompted a large law enforcement response, a school lockdown and many anxious parents, students and staff. As a result of the investigation...
Have you seen this man? Police looking for suspect involved in alleged theft at Culpeper gas station
Police are hoping that the public can help identify and locate a man whom they say was involved in an incident of theft at Murphy's Gas Station in the Town of Culpeper on Sunday evening.
WTOP
Correctional officer killed in Charles Co. motorcycle crash
A Charles County, Maryland, correctional officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch early Monday morning . Maryland State Police identified the motorcyclist as Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Savoy was a correctional officer with the office and that they...
loudoun.gov
Fire Marshal’s Office Makes Arrest in Sterling Fire
On Monday, September 12, 2022, the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) arrested Julian Darius Karapetkov on six felony warrants for a fire that occurred earlier this month on Whittingham Circle in Sterling. Just after 4:00 a.m. on September 4, 2022, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications...
Police searching for armed robbery suspects in Manassas mugging
Prince William County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving four suspects that took place in an apartment complex in Manassas.
wfxrtv.com
2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
WJLA
Frederick woman dies after crashing into car going the other way on I-70: Police
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Frederick woman dies after crashing into a car going the other way on I-70. A 62-year-old Frederick woman died Sunday morning when she crossed the median on I-70 and crashed into a car going the other way, police said. Margaret Maraga Yonge lost control...
Fredericksburg man arrested for pointing firearm during road rage incident
A Fredericksburg man was arrested in Prince William County after police say he got out of his vehicle and pointed a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident.
WTOP
1 dead following crash on I-70 in Frederick Co.
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 62-year-old woman on Sunday morning, according to authorities.State troopers learned that there had been a crash in the area of eastbound I-70 near the 64-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., police said.That's where they found Margaret Yonge inside of a Toyota RAV4 after she had crossed over from her westbound lane into the eastbound lane and collided with a Ford Escape, according to authorities.The driver of the Ford Escape, 61-year-old Guanghao Zheng, was injured during the crash and taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center so that he could receive treatment for his injuries, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Yonge dead at the site of the crash. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform an autopsy on her body, according to authorities. Both Yonge and Zheng are from Frederick, Maryland, police said.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who saw the crash or who has information about it should contact investigators at 301-600-4151.
Maryland Woman Killed By Oncoming Traffic After Leaving Vehicle Following Crash: State Police
Police pronounced a 21-year-old pedestrian dead in Maryland after being struck by a hit-and-run driver when she left her car following a one-vehicle crash, authorities announced. Gambrills resident Mariah Narain was struck and killed on Route 295 shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Anne Arundel County, according...
fredericksburg.today
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg. Fredericksburg Police say on Sunday, September 11th, at approximately 5:15 p.m., they received a call from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Hospital about a female who was assaulted in the city. Patrol officers responded to the hospital and began their investigation. The...
WUSA
Prince George's Co. Police find man shot in car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers responding to reports of a shooting near Lanham-Severn Road and Cipriano Road around 10 p.m. When...
NBC Washington
Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed in I-495 Crash
The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after a crash on Interstate 495, authorities said. Police responded to a car crash in Fairfax County, at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-495 when the driver ran off the road and struck a guardrail and a pole near Exit 44/Georgetown Pike, the Virginia State Police said in a statement.
Comments / 0