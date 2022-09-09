ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Shots fired into Manassas home; no injuries reported: police

MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities say a group of armed men opened fire into a Manassas home Monday. The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wesley Road. Police say a white four-door sedan stopped in front of a home on that block and multiple gunmen exited from and fired several rounds into the residence.
MANASSAS, VA
Arrest in Stafford elementary school bomb threat

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged in last week’s threat to Conway Elementary School. The September 7th phone threat prompted a large law enforcement response, a school lockdown and many anxious parents, students and staff. As a result of the investigation...
STAFFORD, VA
WTOP

Correctional officer killed in Charles Co. motorcycle crash

A Charles County, Maryland, correctional officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch early Monday morning . Maryland State Police identified the motorcyclist as Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Savoy was a correctional officer with the office and that they...
LA PLATA, MD
Fire Marshal’s Office Makes Arrest in Sterling Fire

On Monday, September 12, 2022, the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) arrested Julian Darius Karapetkov on six felony warrants for a fire that occurred earlier this month on Whittingham Circle in Sterling. Just after 4:00 a.m. on September 4, 2022, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications...
STERLING, VA
2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
1 dead following crash on I-70 in Frederick Co.

A woman is dead after her vehicle entered oncoming traffic on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday morning. Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, died after her SUV entered oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-70 close to Old National Pike District Park, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
62-year-old woman killed, man injured following crash on Frederick County highway

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 62-year-old woman on Sunday morning, according to authorities.State troopers learned that there had been a crash in the area of eastbound I-70 near the 64-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., police said.That's where they found Margaret Yonge inside of a Toyota RAV4 after she had crossed over from her westbound lane into the eastbound lane and collided with a Ford Escape, according to authorities.The driver of the Ford Escape, 61-year-old Guanghao Zheng, was injured during the crash and taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center so that he could receive treatment for his injuries, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Yonge dead at the site of the crash. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform an autopsy on her body, according to authorities. Both Yonge and Zheng are from Frederick, Maryland, police said.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who saw the crash or who has information about it should contact investigators at 301-600-4151. 
FREDERICK, MD
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg

Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg. Fredericksburg Police say on Sunday, September 11th, at approximately 5:15 p.m., they received a call from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Hospital about a female who was assaulted in the city. Patrol officers responded to the hospital and began their investigation. The...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Prince George's Co. Police find man shot in car

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers responding to reports of a shooting near Lanham-Severn Road and Cipriano Road around 10 p.m. When...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed in I-495 Crash

The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after a crash on Interstate 495, authorities said. Police responded to a car crash in Fairfax County, at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-495 when the driver ran off the road and struck a guardrail and a pole near Exit 44/Georgetown Pike, the Virginia State Police said in a statement.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

