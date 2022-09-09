We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO