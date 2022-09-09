Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Top-50: Here are the latest rankings of high school football in Michigan
Through three weeks of high school football in Michigan, 99 teams remain unbeaten. That number will obviously shrink in the weeks ahead, but for now the playoff picture and conference races are starting to take shape. Into the rankings this week burst Napoleon, Clarkston and Davison. Napoleon’s rain-soaked win at...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football Player of the Week for Week 3
JACKSON -- In Week 3 action around the Jackson area, there were some big-time plays and big-time games from players. From impressive plays through the air, to impressive plays on the ground, to impressive plays on defense, plenty of players were making their mark on the game. Here is your...
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
MLive.com
Associated Press announces first high school football state rankings of 2022
The Associated Press high school football rankings for the state of Michigan have been released for the week. Check out the top 10 rankings for each of the eight 11-man football divisions and two 8-man football divisions. The rankings are compiled by the Associated Press from votes of various press...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 4
West Bloomfield hops into the top three of the Metro Detroit football rankings after Clarkston knocked off Rochester Adams. Of course, Clarkston makes a climb too. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
MLive.com
5 Kalamazoo-area high school football teams on the rise heading into Week 4
Constantine (2-1) Constantine entered the season with a deep stable of running backs, but there were questions about how the offensive line would be able to hold up against top competition. Well, the Falcons’ front seven has impressed through three weeks, even against some of the toughest teams on their schedule.
MLive.com
Top-5 shakeup in Division 1 headlines latest Michigan high school volleyball rankings
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs are just over six weeks away, and at this point in the season the state’s top teams are starting to realize their potential. Among the most impressive squads from the past week are Ann Arbor Skyline, which defeated Monroe and saw Miss Volleyball finalist and University of Nebraska commit Harper Murray achieve her 2,000th career kill, Farmington Hills Mercy, which swept St. Catherine of Siena, Ypsilanti Lincoln and Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, and Holland Christian, which defeated rival Hamilton.
MLive.com
10 Muskegon-area football teams featured in first AP rankings of 2022 season
Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 28-20 in week 3 action MUSKEGON – The Associated Press released its first statewide rankings for the 2022 high school football season and there was a strong representation from the Muskegon football community. Ten local teams were featured in the inaugural rankings, including six Top 10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 4
Ethan Clark is going to remember last week for a long time. The stud running back from Clarkston had a massive night in a win over Rochester Adams on Friday night and also eclipsed a milestone that many running backs only dream of. The next day, he committed to play for an Ivy League school. All in all, that’s a pretty memorable week for the three-star running back.
MLive.com
Here are conference football standings in the Jackson area after Week 3
JACKSON -- Three weeks into the high school football season, conference races are starting to take shape. Obviously there is still plenty of season left, but some teams are starting to ease out in front of the pack, which others have a lot of work to get back into things.
Comments / 0