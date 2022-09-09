ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

From Kane Brown to Ozzy Osbourne, What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

We’ve reached the end of another week, music lovers, and with it comes a new slate of fall music releases. This week’s batch of new music spans all types of genres, from country to R&B to rock, and we here at Billboard want to know which release you’re loving most.

Kane Brown dropped his third album, Different Man , and while the studio set is rooted in Southern country, the singer branches out into the sounds of folk-pop (“Thank God” with his wife Katelyn Brown) and R&B (third single “Grand”) in between more traditional offerings such as lead single “One Mississippi,” “Like I Love Country Music” and the Blake Shelton -assisted title track.

Ari Lennox also dropped her sophomore album, age/sex/location , just 10 days after the arrival of its five-track precursor Away Message . The only track to make the leap from that EP to the full-length is Summer Walker collab “Queen Space,” but with additional guest verses by the likes of Lucky Daye (“Boy Bye”) and Chlöe (“Leak It”), the Washington, D.C., native continues to make good on her potential as one of R&B’s most promising new voices.

Or maybe you’re focused on just one new song, like Lewis Capaldi ‘s “Forget Me,” the twisted bubblegum pop of Brooke Candy’s “Flip Phone,” Nicki Minaj ‘s Super Freaky Girl (Queen Remix)” or the wistful duet version of “9 to 5” by Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton .

Plus, new albums by NAV , Yeat and Ozzy Osbourne cover multiple bases, with the latter in particular enlisting rock elite from Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton to Zakk Wydle and Black Sabbath ‘s Tony Iommi for 13 tracks of collaborative, propulsive rock — and the late Taylor Hawkins even makes a posthumous appearance on three songs throughout the LP.

Vote for your favorite in Billboard ‘s latest new music poll below.

