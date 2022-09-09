Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Three city erosion problems going out for bid on James E. Sturgis Sr. Street, Crestline Lane
Three serious erosion areas affected in Vicksburg could soon be repaired following action by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. On Tuesday afternoon, the board at a special called meeting approved advertising for bids to repair slide areas at James E. Sturgis Sr. Street, Crestline Lane and a culvert on Crestline. City Attorney Kim Nailor said the bids will be opened at the board’s Oct. 17 meeting.
hellgatelance.com
Mississippi water plant fails leaving thousands of people struggling
In Jackson, Mississippi more than 160,000 people are stuck without clean, running water. After years of neglecting the water treatment plants and being ignored, the water treatment plants have finally caused catastrophe. The first thing you need to know about the water crisis is that it is not a new...
Vicksburg Post
Anchuca Mansion purchased by sixth-generation Vicksburg couple
Vicksburg’s first tour home and columned mansion is under new ownership for the first time in more than 20 years. Anna Kate Doiron and Sam Andrews, both sixth-generation Vicksburgers, have purchased Anchuca Historic Mansion and Inn from Tom Pharr. The sale was made possible through a financing agreement between the couple, Pharr, and Delta Bank of Vicksburg.
Vicksburg Post
GUIZERIX: Is comparing Jackson Water Crisis to Yazoo Backwater Floods a red herring fallacy?
In case you’ve been living under a rock the last couple of weeks, you know by now that the city of Jackson has been in crisis mode when it comes to adequate drinking water — or even running water at all. And while the country has been concerned...
WLBT
Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors. The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make. “Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the...
Jackson restaurant owners react to governor’s request to help businesses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for help to keep Jackson business open and running during the city’s water crisis. Some businesses are struggling, and many even had to temporarily close their doors. The governor’s office said the delectation is an economic injury disaster loan. The […]
WLBT
Hinds County announces emergency road closure
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is announcing the emergency road closure of a road in District 2. Duke Road will be closed for approximately one week. The road is four-tenths of a mile west of Casey Road and seven-tenths of a mile east of Hunt Road. The closure...
Vicksburg Post
HE DID IT: Dale “Greybeard” Sanders reclaims Guinness World Record for oldest person to paddle down Mississippi River
When Dale “Greybeard” Sanders landed at the Vicksburg waterfront on Aug. 20, he may have been tired, hot and hungry, but that did not keep the 87-year-old from continuing his journey. On Aug. 21 he put his canoe back in the water and on Sept. 8, he broke...
Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating four fatal crashes that have occurred in the state this week. On Sunday, a Mississippi man died in a crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. MHP officials report that Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, died when his 2000 Mercedes...
Jackson residents to see increase in garbage rates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents will pay more for garbage collection and disposal, even though the Jackson City Council will not pay Richard’s Disposal for its service. The Northside Sun reported the fee for residential garbage collection and disposal is $37 a month as of August 5, which is an increase of $16.20 from […]
Governor requests help for Jackson businesses affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves requested loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help Jackson’s businesses that were affected by the city’s water crisis. Reeves asked that the SBA implement a Small Business Administrative Declaration, which would provide Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses in Hinds County. Hinds County businesses experienced […]
WLBT
MS National Guard members take on unique mission in the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves activated the MS National Guard to take on a mission unlike any other in the state. They are on the front lines of the Capital City’s water crisis. Men and women from across the state are serving their fellow man in a...
WLBT
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
thesource.com
Jackson Mississippi Mayor Gives an Update on The Water Crisis
The Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi updated residents on the water crisis and revealed the city will soon have safe drinking water, but the problem is far from solved. Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said it could just be a matter of days before the boil water notice is lifted for approximately 150,000 people. “And so we believe that it’s a matter of days, not weeks before that boil water notice can be lifted,” shared Lumumba.
Vicksburg Post
Ralph Dowe
Ralph Dowe was born in Utica, Mississippi, on June 26, 1928, to Oscar Oliver and Marie Chrystell Cook Dowe. He passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg, Mississippi, at 94 years of age. He and his beloved wife, Ethel Carney Dowe, settled in Tallulah, Louisiana, and had three children: Donna Dowe, Lisa Dowe Nesmith (Scott), and Ralph Dowe (Alison).
vicksburgnews.com
Over 800 without power, traffic lights reported out
Entergy shows over 800 customers in the area currently without power. Among the power outage, traffic lights are also being affected. At 8:15 a.m. Vicksburg Daily News was alerted to traffic lights out on Halls Ferry Road and North Frontage Road. Entergy has estimated the restoration time to be 10:30...
Vicksburg Post
LOOKING BACK: The Searles-Teller Home’s fascinating story on South Street
This two-story frame house at 1122 South St. was built in 1907 on the south side of South Street by Thomas and Annie Searles. On April 29, 1906, while the lot for the house was being graded and dirt added to bring the land up to street level, a “very peculiar accident” occurred, according to the Vicksburg American, resulting in the death of a mule. A team of mules was being used to haul in dirt and “the team in some inexplainable manner began to slip off of the embankment, and it was impossible for the driver to prevent the fatal result to the finest of the mules, which was a young animal and cost $125. Mr. Searles says that the team was owned by Mr. Cook and he had engaged him to have the grading done.”
Report: Mississippi district attorney threatened man with gun
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jody Owens, the district attorney in Hinds County, Mississippi, threatened a man with a gun earlier this month, according to an incident report, The report stated that the man, Joshua Towns, was visiting a female friend at an apartment on Pearl Street around midnight Sept. 2 when Owens showed up […]
Mississippi Insight for Sept. 11, 2022: Horhn and Johnson
City, state and federal authorities talk financing options for ending Jackson's chronic water problems. And two local newsmakers offer their perspectives on the emergency: Sen. John Horhn from Jackson and former mayor Harvey Johnson.
