Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
mycitizensnews.com
Construction begins on $838M Yale neuroscience center
NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health broke ground Wednesday on the $838 million, 505,000-square-foot Adams Neuroscience Center, the largest health care construction project of its kind in the state. The center, expected to open in 2027, will focus on neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, head trauma, multiple...
New Britain Herald
Welcome to My World Autism Support Group holding informational meeting in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group will be hosting an informative meeting this coming Monday for parents. “They switched up the IEP’s (Individualized Education Program) this year in the school systems; they have a lot of different things for your children that are going to be coming up that you’re probably not going to recognize,” said Stephen Arasimowicz, co-founder.
New Britain Herald
'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall
WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
New Britain Herald
Three Berlin High School seniors earn national academic honors
BERLIN – Three Berlin High School seniors earned academic honors from College Board’s National Recognition Program. Noah Arce-Caliskan, Dominic Mongillo and Jameson Urrunaga are recipients of the National Hispanic Recognition Award. “We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their...
Register Citizen
Middletown awards $2.1 million in fed funds to Connecticut River music hall project
MIDDLETOWN — City leaders recently approved using $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the New Haven Center for Performing Arts to build an outdoor concert venue near the Connecticut River. The money will come from the city’s $21 million federal allocation. Mayor Ben Florsheim earlier this...
New Britain Herald
Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation
NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
Local Firm Sues NHPS Over Cleaning-Contract Loss
Eco-Urban Pioneers (EUP), a locally owned custodial company, has gone to court to fight a decision by the Board of Education to go with a Massachusetts-based company called S.J. Services rather than renew its former school cleaning contract. The lawsuit, which names the city, New Haven Public Schools, and Board...
New Britain Herald
'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns
BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Why you should take college courses in high school
Over the past few years, more and more students have been taking AP classes. AP, which stands for Advanced Placement, are college-level courses that introduce students to the type of work they will get in college. The classes may be rigorous and difficult, but you should definitely take them. In...
NBC Connecticut
Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
News 12
21st annual CT United Ride brings out thousands of bikers
For 21 years, thousands of motorcycle bikers have been paying tribute to the victims of 9/11 in the annual CT United Ride. "Because of our proximity to New York City, we lost dozens and dozens of our neighbors and family members," says Rep. Jim Himes in the opening remarks of the memorial.
Pride Flies High Over Green
A rainbow burst through the Monday afternoon fog in the form of a Pride flag newly raised over the New Haven Green, marking the start of a week of LGBTQIA+ celebrations amid growing resistance towards transgender rights in the state and across the country. New Haven Pride Center staffers and...
New Britain Herald
Meet-and-greet set with new executive director of New Britain Downtown District
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Board of Commissioners is hosting a welcome reception meet-and-greet Wednesday with the new executive director of the New Britain Downtown District, Nicole Bosco. “A lot of people know her face, they just didn’t know her name is Nicole Bosco,” said Adrian Elliott, with...
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut
Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
New Britain Herald
Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's
BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Public Library hosting event on investigating your home's history
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Public Library will host Investigating Your Home’s History, a hybrid virtual/in person series this Wednesday and next Wednesday at 6 p.m. “Have you ever wondered about the history of your home?” The New Britain Public Library asks. “Now’s your chance to learn more.”
Trinity Health New England names new President and CEO.
Carter has held leadership positions out of state and takes over for Reginald Eadie who has accepted a leadership position with Trinity Health in Michigan. Carter holds a doctorate in pharmacy and an MBA.
New Britain Herald
Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers organizing book swap
PLAINVILLE – Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers is organizing a book swap Sept. 17 to help spread positivity, which will feature a local author and children's crafts. The Book Drop & Swap event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the gift shop at 21 Whiting St., with lots of door prizes for kids.
WTNH.com
Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
New Britain Herald
Water Lantern Festival celebrates third year of shared human experiences
NEWINGTON – Pulling visitors from near and far, the third annual Hartford Water Lantern Festival came to Mill Pond Park where participants floated memories, hopes and thoughts on park waters as night fell. “The Water Lantern Festival is focused on bringing communities together,” said Dylan Gallup, event coordinator. “We...
