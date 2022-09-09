ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Construction begins on $838M Yale neuroscience center

NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health broke ground Wednesday on the $838 million, 505,000-square-foot Adams Neuroscience Center, the largest health care construction project of its kind in the state. The center, expected to open in 2027, will focus on neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, head trauma, multiple...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Welcome to My World Autism Support Group holding informational meeting in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group will be hosting an informative meeting this coming Monday for parents. “They switched up the IEP’s (Individualized Education Program) this year in the school systems; they have a lot of different things for your children that are going to be coming up that you’re probably not going to recognize,” said Stephen Arasimowicz, co-founder.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall

WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Three Berlin High School seniors earn national academic honors

BERLIN – Three Berlin High School seniors earned academic honors from College Board’s National Recognition Program. Noah Arce-Caliskan, Dominic Mongillo and Jameson Urrunaga are recipients of the National Hispanic Recognition Award. “We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
New Britain, CT
Education
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain Herald

Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation

NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Haven Independent

Local Firm Sues NHPS Over Cleaning-Contract Loss

Eco-Urban Pioneers (EUP), a locally owned custodial company, has gone to court to fight a decision by the Board of Education to go with a Massachusetts-based company called S.J. Services rather than renew its former school cleaning contract. The lawsuit, which names the city, New Haven Public Schools, and Board...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns

BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
BERLIN, CT
Elizabeth Wilson
New Britain Herald

STUDENT CORNER: Why you should take college courses in high school

Over the past few years, more and more students have been taking AP classes. AP, which stands for Advanced Placement, are college-level courses that introduce students to the type of work they will get in college. The classes may be rigorous and difficult, but you should definitely take them. In...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
News 12

21st annual CT United Ride brings out thousands of bikers

For 21 years, thousands of motorcycle bikers have been paying tribute to the victims of 9/11 in the annual CT United Ride. "Because of our proximity to New York City, we lost dozens and dozens of our neighbors and family members," says Rep. Jim Himes in the opening remarks of the memorial.
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Pride Flies High Over Green

A rainbow burst through the Monday afternoon fog in the form of a Pride flag newly raised over the New Haven Green, marking the start of a week of LGBTQIA+ celebrations amid growing resistance towards transgender rights in the state and across the country. New Haven Pride Center staffers and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Florence Carmela

What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut

Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
WESTPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's

BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers organizing book swap

PLAINVILLE – Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers is organizing a book swap Sept. 17 to help spread positivity, which will feature a local author and children's crafts. The Book Drop & Swap event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the gift shop at 21 Whiting St., with lots of door prizes for kids.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH.com

Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Water Lantern Festival celebrates third year of shared human experiences

NEWINGTON – Pulling visitors from near and far, the third annual Hartford Water Lantern Festival came to Mill Pond Park where participants floated memories, hopes and thoughts on park waters as night fell. “The Water Lantern Festival is focused on bringing communities together,” said Dylan Gallup, event coordinator. “We...
NEWINGTON, CT

