Cobb County, GA

Cobb County, GA
Cobb County, GA
13WMAZ

Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
COVINGTON, GA
13WMAZ

Atlanta trial lawyer, 11Alive legal analyst dies at 55

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based attorney with more than 25 years of experience in criminal defense and civil litigation has died. Page Pate, 11Alive's legal analyst, drowned just after 2 p.m. Sunday when he and his son were caught in a strong current at Gould's Inlet in St. Simons Island, officials told our sister station First Coast News. He was 55 years old.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Department of Public Safety trooper cadet dies after training

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced in a media release on Friday that a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School died during training. The statement says that Patrick Dupree was performing a training exercise along with other cadets at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, Sept. 8.
ROME, GA
Craig Owens
Christopher Golden
Brian Kemp
13WMAZ

Inside Atlanta's iconic Trap Music Museum as it nears its 4-year anniversary

ATLANTA — For nearly four years, the iconic Trap Music Museum has served as a music landmark in the south. The one-of-a-kind, interactive experience is known to attract large crowds of hip-hop music enthusiasts who line up to see Atlanta's music legacy preserved with memorabilia, an escape room and art carefully selected that reflects the timeline of the emergence of trap music.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
Macon local news

