Family, friends and community remember fallen Cobb County Deputy during funeral, procession
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services were held on Wednesday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski. Deputy Koleski, 42, and Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Koleski was a longtime deputy...
Arrest warrants point to alleged shooter in killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants for one of the two suspects in custody following the killing last week of two Cobb County deputies, in what was described as an ambush, identify the alleged shooter. Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were both shot as they attempted to...
Funeral arrangements announced for two fallen Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The services for two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday have been announced. Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were ambushed while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta Thursday, according to authorities. Koleski was a longtime...
DeKalb Police find car partially underneath school bus after crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the accident at Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive in DeKalb County. When officers arrived, they found a car partially underneath the bus. The bus was carrying...
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
Two Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty | What we know
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office were killed Thursday night in the line of duty, a shocking loss for the agency that Sheriff Craig Owens said left his force "heartbroken." The incident has left the broader law enforcement community in mourning and the...
Atlanta trial lawyer, 11Alive legal analyst dies at 55
ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based attorney with more than 25 years of experience in criminal defense and civil litigation has died. Page Pate, 11Alive's legal analyst, drowned just after 2 p.m. Sunday when he and his son were caught in a strong current at Gould's Inlet in St. Simons Island, officials told our sister station First Coast News. He was 55 years old.
Georgia Department of Public Safety trooper cadet dies after training
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced in a media release on Friday that a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School died during training. The statement says that Patrick Dupree was performing a training exercise along with other cadets at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, Sept. 8.
911 call reveals how people inside Mall of Georgia helped employee in Macy's stabbing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — 911 calls from people inside of the Mall of Georgia from last Friday give insight into the frightening moments a suspect allegedly stabbed a Macy's employee. Authorities released the calls Thursday of people calling for help during the chaos. One woman told an operator she...
Ohio teen girl who went missing at Atlanta airport found safe, FBI says
ATLANTA — The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late Sunday afternoon and was reunited with her father. Original story:
Inside Atlanta's iconic Trap Music Museum as it nears its 4-year anniversary
ATLANTA — For nearly four years, the iconic Trap Music Museum has served as a music landmark in the south. The one-of-a-kind, interactive experience is known to attract large crowds of hip-hop music enthusiasts who line up to see Atlanta's music legacy preserved with memorabilia, an escape room and art carefully selected that reflects the timeline of the emergence of trap music.
