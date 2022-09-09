Read full article on original website
Tufts shows support for Harvard, UNC in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Vaccination clinic in Boston offers $75 gift card for getting a shot
The Boston Public Health Commission plans to hold a free vaccination event Saturday in Boston where anyone who gets a shot will be eligible to receive a $75 gift card, regardless of their age. The event, pinned on students’ return to classrooms and dubbed “B Healthy Back-to-School,” will run from...
Package explodes at Northeastern University after staff member tries to open it
Update: Boston police officials said a 45-year-old staff member sustained minor hand injuries after a package exploded at Northeastern University. First responders were responding to a potential package that had exploded Tuesday evening at Northeastern University in Boston, according to a spokesperson for Northeastern University. Shortly after 7 p.m., a...
Chicopee begins push to become cleanest city in the region
CHICOPEE — In the hopes of having the neatest city in the region, Mayor John L. Vieau said he is launching a clean city initiative that will involve multiple municipal departments, outside organizations and students. The plan is to revive a “properties with issues” committee and work with the...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Top prizes won Tuesday include $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket 2 $100,000 prizes
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player won $25,000 per year on a “Lucky for Life” ticket Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Beer and Wine in Palmer, which is located at 1478 North Main St. Two other top prizes were also won Tuesday. They...
Welding incident cause of Doherty Memorial High School construction site fire, construction company’s hot work permit had lapsed
A welding incident caused the fire at the Doherty Memorial High School construction site Monday which sent a large plume of dark smoke into the air that could be seen across Worcester. Officials reported heavy flames and smoke from the roof of 299 Highland St. when they arrived at the...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winners sold in Greenfield, Wrentham and Kingston
Three Massachusetts State Lottery winners walked away with $100,000 prizes Monday. Two of the prizes were from the game “Millions.” They were sold at Kingston Food & Liquor in Kingston and Cumberland Farms in Wrentham. The other $100,000 prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was...
Donations pave way for new Chicopee RiverMills Center patio and gardens
CHICOPEE — Volunteers at the RiverMills Center celebrated, thanked and remembered four women who helped them create a new spot at the senior center where people can now gather outside. Officials dedicated the Frances Wilkins Garden Patio in a ceremony held on Sept. 8 on the new space. Gardens...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Winner claims Christmas Eve $25,000 a year for life prize in September
Nearly nine months after winning a $25,000 a year for life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery, the lottery player has finally claimed their prize. The prize, which was won off of a “Lucky for Life” ticket sold in Teaticket, was claimed on Sept. 1 by a trust, according to the lottery.
Federal, local agencies investigate exploding package at Northeastern University that left one person injured
Northeastern University campus buildings were evacuated in Boston Tuesday evening after a package exploded and left a 45-year-old staff member with minor hand injuries, city officials told reporters blocks away from the scene. Northeastern University police responded within one minute of a call that came in just after 7 p.m....
Southwick Select Board receptive to cannabis cultivation facility plans
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board on Monday had encouraging words for a business owner interested in building a cannabis cultivation facility in a space that was once known for growing roses on Hudson Drive. Paul Delatorre of Southwick Greenhouses Inc. and cannabis consultant Ezra Parzybok presented a business plan...
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold from September 4-10
A house in Southwick that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between Sep. 4 and Sep. 10. In total, 102 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $302,018, $197 per square foot.
Westfield Conservation Commission approves upgrade to E. Main St. car wash
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission issued several permits in rapid fashion, including an upgrade to an East Main Street car wash, before spending more time after months of deliberation voting to allow a homeowner on Granville Road to dredge a stream in his backyard that has been flooding his driveway.
Unauthorized improvements by Crowley stables to Agawam access road to be restored, Eversource says
AGAWAM — Unauthorized improvements made by Crowley’s Sales Barn & Stables to an access road on Shoemaker Lane within Eversource-owned property must be restored due to wetland protections, according to William Hinkle, a spokesman for the regional utility. Crowley owners have already been billed for some of the...
Westfield school building project on schedule, on budget, superintendent says
WESTFIELD — The committee working on the new elementary school project with the Massachusetts School Building Authority continued to meet over the summer, and the project is currently on schedule to meet the city’s goal of opening the new school for students in fall 2024, according to a recent update from architect Bert Gardner of Caolo and Bieniek Associates.
Mass. hiker rescued after injuring leg on Mount Moosilauke in NH
A Massachusetts hiker was rescued by a New Hampshire search and rescue on Sunday after she sustained a serious leg injury while hiking Mount Moosilauke in Benton, New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a report of an injured hiker on the Gorge Brook Trail on Mount...
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to Main Street
The theme of this year’s in-person Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is ¡Unidos Progresamos!/United we Progress!, and after two years of taking place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parade organizers are excited to be back in person. “The past two virtual parades were great, and while nothing beats...
Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’ Spider-Man spinoff to film in downtown Worcester this week
UPDATE: This story was changed to reflect additional details of the movie. Movie crews will be coming to downtown Worcester this week to film the upcoming movie “Madame Web,” a Spider-Man spinoff from Marvel. According to flyers posted downtown Tuesday, the production company will be filming at night...
Northampton’s Thornes Marketplace to become a canvas for a new mural
Thornes Marketplace in Northampton will soon have a new mural painted on the back side of the building. The mural will be painted by Ernesto Maranje, a Florida artist who specializes in murals and street art, according to a statement from Thorne’s. Maranje will start painting the mural toward...
Lowell nurse Winnie Waruru pleads guilty in $100 million home health care fraud scheme
Winnie Waruru, 42, of Lowell, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Boston on Sept. 8 concerning a $100 million home health care fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Specifically, Waruru pleaded guilty to “one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; one count of health care fraud...
Two 18-year-old UNH students from Massachusetts suffer serious injuries after getting struck by SUV
A pair of 18-year-old University of New Hampshire students from Massachusetts were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV struck the two on a Durham, New Hampshire, street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department. Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield were identified...
