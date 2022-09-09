Read full article on original website
Liberal First
LHS planning Homecoming celebrations including parade
Fall Homecoming is a fun time of the school year, and soon, Liberal High School will be celebrating its festivities. This year's LHS fall homecoming will be Sept. 19 through 23 and will include several activities and the annual spirit days. The festivities will be capped off with the Homecoming parade, which will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and will make its way down Kansas Avenue.
Liberal First
Legaxy Liquor one of several new businesses opening in September
Friday, the Liberal Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new liquor store to town. Hilda and Jairo Rodriguez are the owners of Legaxy Liquors at 200 S. Kansas Ave., and Hilda said the store is the fruition of her husband’s longtime dream. “He’d been wanting to set up his liquor...
Liberal First
City to discuss mill levy increase
The Liberal City Commission will have a busy agenda this evening starting at 5:30. Tonight’s meeting will be in the Blue Bonnet Community Building at 1109 W. 7th Street. Up first for the commission will be discussion of the 2023 Revenue Neutral Rate. “The City of Liberal was notified...
Liberal First
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet cuts ribbon on new store in Liberal
Everyone nowadays is looking for good bargains while at the store, and last week, a new store opened in Liberal to help with just that. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at 1555 N. Kansas Avenue took place last Wednesday, after having been announced earlier this year. The opening of the store is very positive for the community, according to Ollie’s General Manager Clint Middlebrooks.
Liberal First
Lady Redskin volleyball 10-7 after Valley Center tournament
After sweeping the competition in Perryton earlier in the week, the Lady Redskins struggled in Valley Center and went 1-3, falling to 10-7 on the season. The Lady Redskins opened with Emporia and after winning the opening set 25-16, the Lady Redskins dropped the second set 25-21. Liberal dropped the match with a 25-15 loss in the third set.
Liberal First
Martinez has career night in 53-0 victory
EMPORIA — Liberal rebounded from a season-opening loss to Holcomb with a 53-0 shellacking of Emporia Friday. Brooks Kappelmann threw for 425 yards and five touchdowns, and Zayden Martinez caught four of those. In addition to the strong passing attack, the Redskins ran the ball 18 times for 234...
