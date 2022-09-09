Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
SunPower residential solar now offered in IKEA California locations
IKEA shoppers at select California stores will now have a new option available to them: residential solar from SunPower. Through the collaboration, members of the IKEA Family customer loyalty program will have in-store access to four custom designed SunPower solar packages, which all include a SunPower Equinox solar system, a 25-year warranty for power, product and labor, and a 10-year monitoring warranty. IKEA U.S. customers will work directly with SunPower to access its energy solutions, which contain all the products, services, and warranties that customers will need.
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: LG Electronics ESS, Maxeon, and more
Chris Canfield is named director of sales and marketing for the U.S. team at LG Electronics Energy Storage Systems. Canfield is working at the direction of Senior Vice President Chris Ahn, who heads the LG Electronics USA business division that encompasses ESS solutions. Mark Babcock was named the interim CEO...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar energy to help McDonald’s meet sustainability goals
EDF Renewables North America signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with McDonald’s Corp. for energy from the 255 MWac / 332 MWdc Apollo Solar project that EDF Renewables is constructing in Texas. The solar project is expected to begin delivering electricity in June 2024. “The McDonald’s team...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar site imagery software provider SiteCapture forms new alliance
FotoNotes, a mobile software for residential real estate field operations, said it has acquired SiteCapture, a solar industry field operations software platform. The two will move forward with the name SiteCapture after the acquisition. Kamal Shah, founder and CEO of FotoNotes, will continue as CEO of SiteCapture, while Christopher Doyle,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pv-magazine-usa.com
Grid experts call for a national initiative to facilitate a high-DER grid
Current work by states to advance the use of distributed energy resources (DERs) is “piecemeal” and “inefficient,” as “each state has to essentially reinvent the wheel,” says a report from the Distributed Energy Resources Task Force of the Energy Systems Integration Group (ESIG). To...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Canadian Solar to unveil all-in-one residential battery and inverter
Solar energy to help McDonald’s meet sustainability goals EDF Renewables signs 15-year PPA for enough low-carbon energy to meet the consumption of over 1,200 U.S. McDonald’s restaurants. Yotta Energy unveils solar and storage microinverter and EV charging products The Austin-based company is releasing a microinverter for commercial solar...
pv-magazine-usa.com
RE+ announces three new co-located clean energy events
RE+ Events (formerly Solar Power Events) examine solar, wind power, energy storage, green hydrogen, EVs, microgrids and more to collectively identify ways to move the clean energy industry forward. RE+ is comprised of: Solar Power International, Energy Storage International, RE+ Power (including wind, and hydrogen and fuel cells), and RE+ Infrastructure (electric vehicles and microgrids).
pv-magazine-usa.com
New grid-scale LFP battery from Canadian Solar
A new Canadian Solar battery product will be unveiled at the RE+ conference in Anaheim, California, a large event that will bring together leaders in renewable energy and clean technologies from Sept. 19-22. The battery is a utility-scale lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery with a 2.8 MWh energy capacity. LFP chemistry is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pv-magazine-usa.com
Heliene to source solar glass from Canadian Premium Sand
Heliene, a U.S.-based manufacturer of solar modules, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (CPS) to acquire patterned solar glass from the CPS’s glass manufacturing facility being developed in Selkirk, Manitoba. Heliene has experienced significant growth since starting its U.S. operations in Minnesota in...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Yotta Energy introduces new 3-phase microinverters
US storage system manufacturer Yotta Energy has unveiled a new dual-power, three-phase microinverter for commercial rooftop PV applications. “The new DPI microinverters will be available in both 208 V and 480 V versions and will incorporate several key features, including integrated phase monitoring/phase balancing, NEC 2020 690.12 rapid shutdown compliance, and UL 1741-SA (Rule 21) compliance,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Each DPI supports four high-capacity solar modules.”
Madison’s Sawmill Curtailment Lookout: Now Selling
VANCOUVER, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Madison’s Lumber Reporter is your premiere source for softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005378/en/ Madison’s Lumber Reporter is your premiere source for softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0