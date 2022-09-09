IKEA shoppers at select California stores will now have a new option available to them: residential solar from SunPower. Through the collaboration, members of the IKEA Family customer loyalty program will have in-store access to four custom designed SunPower solar packages, which all include a SunPower Equinox solar system, a 25-year warranty for power, product and labor, and a 10-year monitoring warranty. IKEA U.S. customers will work directly with SunPower to access its energy solutions, which contain all the products, services, and warranties that customers will need.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO