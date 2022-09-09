Read full article on original website
New contra-rotating turbine design produces double the energy of the world's largest turbine
The company behind it hopes to have a massive 30-MW model by 2029.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
electrek.co
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?
My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
Voices: I signed up for solar panels – and my green energy dream turned into a nightmare
Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming
Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
FOXBusiness
Jamie Dimon says America must 'get it through our thick skulls,' US energy is not against climate change
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
An architect asked AI to design skyscrapers of the future. This is what it proposed
A New Delhi-based architect's bold vision of the future is not entirely of his own imagination.
nationalinterest.org
The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future
Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Back in May, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold proclamation: The U.S. housing market was entering into a “housing correction.” Through the summer, Zandi said, U.S. housing activity would plummet. As it did, Zandi said home prices in bubbly markets like Phoenix and Boise would begin falling.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly
FOX Business host Mike Rowe warned against the left's push to eradicate the use of fossil fuels for the sake of climate change, saying "flipping the switch" to green energy would spur an "Armageddon to an exponential factor." Rowe joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of moving too quickly to green energy sources.
Take a look at these futuristic floating 'living pods' being built in Panama that cost up to $1.5 million
A company is building floating "living pods" that will be 3 meters above sea level in Linton Bay Marina, Panama.
FOXBusiness
Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation
United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
