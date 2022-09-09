Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO