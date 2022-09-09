ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of his mother in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after prosecutors said he shot his mother multiple times in an attempt to kill her. Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, is accused of shooting his mother four times, including three times as she tried to escape in 2021, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Man charged with robbing business at knifepoint in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police said a man has been charged after allegedly robbing a business at knifepoint and using the cash to purchase a motorcycle and tools in Parkersburg. Eric Lee Harmon, 33, of Parkersburg is accused of robbing the Peoples Players Club Lottery Café at knifepoint in...
Crime & Safety
Mayor: Former ACF site in Huntington ready to be developed, tenants actively being sought

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Municipal Development Authority is now actively recruiting tenants for the former ACF property after recently completing remediation of the site, the city’s governor announced Wednesday. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced during the West Virginia Brownfields Conference on Wednesday that the state Department...
Public Safety
POLL: Should Marshall football be ranked after win over No. 8 Notre Dame?

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Despite a 26-21 win over No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday, the Marshall Thundering Herd didn’t quite crack the Top 25 rankings this week. Marshall moved up to the top team receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, essentially being ranked No. 26, or the first team out. Do you think the win was enough to move the team into the Top 25? Weigh in below.
