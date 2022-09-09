Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Law enforcement response focus of Day 3 in Wagner murder trial for Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The prosecution in the murder trial of George Wagner IV Wednesday focused on law enforcement’s initial response to the discovery of the victims, including how many officers were the ones to discover some of the bodies. Wagner is on trial for his part in...
Man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of his mother in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after prosecutors said he shot his mother multiple times in an attempt to kill her. Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, is accused of shooting his mother four times, including three times as she tried to escape in 2021, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Man charged with robbing business at knifepoint in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police said a man has been charged after allegedly robbing a business at knifepoint and using the cash to purchase a motorcycle and tools in Parkersburg. Eric Lee Harmon, 33, of Parkersburg is accused of robbing the Peoples Players Club Lottery Café at knifepoint in...
Tractor-trailer crash spills produce, closes one lane of I-77 in Jackson County, W.Va.
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One southbound lane of Interstate 77 was closed Wednesday morning after officials said a tractor-trailer carrying produce crashed into a bridge in Jackson County, West Virginia. The crash was reported overnight near the Fairplain exit. Deputies said the tractor-trailer crashed into the bridge and...
Huntington police warn of scam, provide tips for keeping information safe
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department said it has received reports of a person claiming to be an officer attempting to get people’s personal information. The police department said in a social media post Tuesday it has received multiple reports of a scammer claiming to be...
Lawrence County, Ohio, firefighters rescue man, kitten trapped in storm drain
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Fire crews in Lawrence County, Ohio, rescued a man whose leg was pinned between the steel grates of a storm drain and a kitten he was trying to help. The incident happened Sunday off U.S. 52 at the CR-120 intersection, according to a post...
Mayor: Former ACF site in Huntington ready to be developed, tenants actively being sought
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Municipal Development Authority is now actively recruiting tenants for the former ACF property after recently completing remediation of the site, the city’s governor announced Wednesday. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced during the West Virginia Brownfields Conference on Wednesday that the state Department...
POLL: Should people who temporarily rent their homes have to get permit, pay tax?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nationwide there has been a trend of people renting their homes for a day or two. Eyewitness News wants to know whether you believe people who do this should have a permit to operate and pay a city hotel/motel tax. Take our poll below and voice your opinion.
Company announces $500 million investment, manufacturing facility in Jackson County, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:41 a.m. 9/13/22. A company announced that it is teaming up with West Virginia for a $500 million investment and will purchase more than 2,000 acres in Jackson County, W.Va., to manufacture titanium products for the aerospace and other industries. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire...
Short-term rentals in private homes in Portsmouth must now pay hotel/motel tax
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — A new tax is coming to Portsmouth, Ohio, targeting short-term rentals in private homes to make them pay the same tax as hotels and motels. Portsmouth city leaders believe they are missing out on thousands in revenue annually, but say the intent of the tax is not a money issue but a fairness issue.
'Wing' in the weekend: Mothman Festival to return to Point Pleasant after two-year hiatus
POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. (WCHS) — The Mothman Festival, a celebration that pays homage to a mysterious winged creature with beady red eyes, is scheduled to return to Point Pleasant this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to coronavirus. Festival organizers said the event will be observed with multiple...
Students at South Charleston, Cabell Midland named Scholar Athletes of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sweat, dedication and hard work are making these students winners in their respective sports and the same determination in the classroom is making them academic stars. That’s why Molly Riggs, a senior at South Charleston High School, and Taylor Sargent, a senior at Cabell Midland...
POLL: Should Marshall football be ranked after win over No. 8 Notre Dame?
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Despite a 26-21 win over No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday, the Marshall Thundering Herd didn’t quite crack the Top 25 rankings this week. Marshall moved up to the top team receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, essentially being ranked No. 26, or the first team out. Do you think the win was enough to move the team into the Top 25? Weigh in below.
