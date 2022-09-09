HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Despite a 26-21 win over No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday, the Marshall Thundering Herd didn’t quite crack the Top 25 rankings this week. Marshall moved up to the top team receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, essentially being ranked No. 26, or the first team out. Do you think the win was enough to move the team into the Top 25? Weigh in below.

