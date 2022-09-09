ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gov. Newsom opposes Proposition 30 in statewide TV ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
What's behind California's rising gas prices as the national average falls?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fell for a 13th straight week, according to GasBuddy.com. At $3.71 per gallon, the national average is more than $1.70 below the average cost of a single gallon in California. The GasBuddy website, which tracks nation-wide fuel prices, found price behaviors are drastically different from coast to coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California State
California Government
Reparations advocates ask Gov. Newsom to veto bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations sent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations

NEW YORK — California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state’s antitrust laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint...
CALIFORNIA STATE
A decade on, California city's bankruptcy case closed

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said Monday. The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Gavin Newsom
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Monday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-map-update-evacuation/103-e0c84225-a983-498f-a167-62914c5b24cf. Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east...
OREGON STATE
Smoke from Mosquito Fire closes schools in Reno area

RENO, Nev. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has prompted public school officials to close most campuses to in-person instruction Wednesday in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials cited current hazardous air quality, National Weather...
RENO, NV
#Renewable Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Energy Resources#Green Energy#Calmatters#The Air Board
'Teaching in California right now is exhausting' | How is California addressing teacher recruitment?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are more than 280,000 fewer teachers now than at the start of the pandemic, that's according to the National Education Association. Specifically, in our state, the California School Boards Association says about 100,000 teachers are in the classroom but there is still a teacher shortage being felt locally and nationwide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Planned Parenthood leaders gather in California to talk strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California's capital Friday to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

SAN DIEGO — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sacramento local news

