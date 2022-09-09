Read full article on original website
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by...
Gov. Newsom opposes Proposition 30 in statewide TV ad
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
Stressed Colorado River keeps California desert farms alive
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When Don Cox was looking for a reliable place to build a family farm in the 1950s, he settled on California's Imperial Valley. The desert region had high priority water rights, meaning its access to water was hard for anyone to take away. "He had it...
What's behind California's rising gas prices as the national average falls?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fell for a 13th straight week, according to GasBuddy.com. At $3.71 per gallon, the national average is more than $1.70 below the average cost of a single gallon in California. The GasBuddy website, which tracks nation-wide fuel prices, found price behaviors are drastically different from coast to coast.
Reparations advocates ask Gov. Newsom to veto bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations sent...
California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations
NEW YORK — California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state’s antitrust laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint...
California to give $2,500 training grant to workers who lost jobs during pandemic
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Living through a pandemic sucks, but for Diana McLaughlin, early 2020 was especially bad: A divorce in February 2020, societal shut-down in March, and as part of the COVID-19 economic fallout, she lost her job in April of that year, returning to full-time work only 18 months later.
A decade on, California city's bankruptcy case closed
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said Monday. The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the...
Rap lyrics on trial: Bill would limit prosecutors’ use of words and music as evidence
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Gary Bryant Jr. exchanged gunfire with a man in an Antioch apartment parking lot on a July afternoon in 2014. Both were struck by bullets. Bryant survived and the other man died. Police said it was part of a...
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Monday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-map-update-evacuation/103-e0c84225-a983-498f-a167-62914c5b24cf. Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east...
California mom must pay $9K for telling daughter to hit sports opponent
LOS ANGELES — A California mother must pay more than $9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday. The woman's daughter punched the opponent in the neck and she collapsed...
Smoke from Mosquito Fire closes schools in Reno area
RENO, Nev. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has prompted public school officials to close most campuses to in-person instruction Wednesday in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials cited current hazardous air quality, National Weather...
'Teaching in California right now is exhausting' | How is California addressing teacher recruitment?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are more than 280,000 fewer teachers now than at the start of the pandemic, that's according to the National Education Association. Specifically, in our state, the California School Boards Association says about 100,000 teachers are in the classroom but there is still a teacher shortage being felt locally and nationwide.
Planned Parenthood leaders gather in California to talk strategy
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California's capital Friday to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain
SAN DIEGO — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds...
A love letter to Northern California's Cattle Country | Bartell's Backroads
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. — This is a love letter to Modoc County and the ranchers who work the land. For those who have never visited the area, it's cattle country. Follow Highway 299 to the northeastern most part of California and you'll find yourself west of the Nevada state line where grass rich farmland and lush mountains for grazing are everywhere.
Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
Mosquito Fire largest fire in California, 0% contained | Updates, evacuations, fire maps, road closures
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes, while blanketing the region in smoke. CalFire announced Saturday morning that fire has burned more than 33,000 acres and is 0% contained. Flames...
Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
Will you see smoke today? Here's the forecast for Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a very smoky Friday in Northern California thanks to the lack of onshore wind, things are going to be a bit different to start the weekend. First of all, a nice Delta Breeze developed last night and gave us a head start on clearing some of the smoke from the valley.
