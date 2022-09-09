Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Hypothetical Trade Packages for Dolphins' Mike Gesicki After Week 1
Mike Gesicki's one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 1 raised concerns about how he will be used in the Miami Dolphins offense. Gesicki came back to the Dolphins under the franchise tag in the offseason. His $10.9 million salary for the 2022 season does not match the early wave of production from the tight end slot.
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Regrets Late-FG Try vs. Seahawks: 'Should've Gone for It'
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is having regrets. "Looking back at it, we definitely should've gone for it," he told reporters when discussing the decision to kick a 64-yard field goal instead of going for 4th-and-5 near the end of Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Denver was...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Isn't Good Enough to Overcome Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos' Deficiencies
Murphy's Law should be renamed Russell Wilson's Law after the Seattle Seahawks traded their all-time leading passer to the Denver Broncos this offseason and the quarterback's disastrous return to Seattle on Monday. As the adage states, everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Wilson wasn't the primary reason behind...
Bleacher Report
5 NFL Players Who Could Use a Do-Over After Week 1 Flop
The first week of the 2022 NFL season is now in the rearview, making this an ideal time to reflect on some of the more noteworthy revelations from these initial contests. While there were some surprisingly impressive showings from lesser-known talents, there were also plenty of Week 1 letdowns by players who were expected to perform at a high level.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott Won't Go on Cowboys IR; Thinks QB Could Play Within 4 Games
The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful star quarterback Dak Prescott could be back sooner than originally thought after injuring his thumb in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on Shan and RJ, via Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, that Prescott will not be placed on injured reserve and that he believes Prescott could be back within four weeks.
Bleacher Report
Nathaniel Hackett Ripped by NFL Twitter as Russell Wilson, Broncos Lose to Seahawks
It was all set up too perfectly. Russell Wilson, who just so happens to be the greatest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks history, had the ball in his hands in the final seconds with a chance to clinch a comeback victory for his Denver Broncos in front of the very Seattle crowd that booed him as he took the field Monday.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. More importantly, so is Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football campaign. No matter if you're celebrating a victory or feeling the sting of defeat, it's worth reminding yourself that the season goes on either way. So, now is as good of a time as any to turn the page and focus on Week 2, which we're doing here by breaking down our rankings and spotlighting players with favorable matchups at the four primary positions.
Bleacher Report
Latavius Murray Signs Saints Practice Squad Contract After Alvin Kamara's Rib Injury
The New Orleans Saints reportedly added some injury insurance to their backfield ahead of their Week 2 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN's Field Yates reported they signed Latavius Murray to their practice squad on Tuesday, adding that such a move was "worth noting" because Alvin Kamara is "dealing with a rib issue."
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 2
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was a wild one, complete with stunning upsets, heart-pounding finishes, overtime action and even a tie. Deficiencies were uncovered for multiple teams, and of course, the injury bug bit hard. We saw key players like Dak Prescott, T.J. Watt, Derek Barnett and Elijah...
Bleacher Report
Jahan Dotson and Other NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Future Stars
The first week of the NFL season marked the debut of a great number of rookies. While there was plenty of hype surrounding some of these first-year talents, many of the top picks in the 2022 draft had surprisingly quiet showings. Although plenty of rookies failed to make much of...
Bleacher Report
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters
Every NFL team knows it's better to start a season with a win than a loss. Fantasy football managers know the feeling, too. With Week 1 of the 2022 campaign complete, half of the fantasy managers are thrilled to be 1-0. They drafted their teams with success in mind, and they set their lineup in such a way that they defeated their opponent to open the season.
Bleacher Report
Tom House Says Bill Belichick Asked Him Why He Shouldn't Trade Tom Brady at Age 36
Bill Belichick apparently entertained the idea of getting rid of Tom Brady long before the future Hall of Fame quarterback wound up leaving the New England Patriots. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (starts at 1:20 mark), pitching coach Tom House said Belichick once asked him around the time Brady was 36 or 37 years old why the Patriots shouldn't trade their franchise star:
Bleacher Report
Jamal Adams' 'Serious' Knee Injury Will Require Surgery, Seahawks' Pete Carroll Says
The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their key defensive players for the foreseeable future. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Adams will need surgery after suffering a significant knee injury in Monday night's season opener against the Denver Broncos. "Yeah, he's hurt," Carroll told Seattle Sports...
Bleacher Report
Nathaniel Hackett Explains Controversial Decision to Kick 64-Yard FG in Broncos' Loss
Well, Nathaniel Hackett is surely going to want to forget his first game as a head coach. Hackett somehow managed to steal the spotlight from Russell Wilson in the quarterback's return to Seattle, and not in the way he would have hoped. Just when it seemed as if Wilson was going to lead a game-winning drive, the Denver Broncos coach turned in an abysmal display of clock management, and his team lost a 17-16 stunner to the Seattle Seahawks.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs 1st-Round Pick Trent McDuffie Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury; Out 4 Games
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, it announced Tuesday. McDuffie, who suffered the injury in Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, will be sidelined for at least the next four games. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters...
Bleacher Report
Jaylon Ferguson, Tony Siragusa to Be Honored by Ravens with Helmet Decals This Season
The Baltimore Ravens are honoring two former players who died earlier this year. Per Clifton Brown of the team's official website, the Ravens will wear helmet decals for Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa all season. They will also observe a moment of silence for both men before Sunday's home opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Bleacher Report
NFC GM: 2023 NFL QB Class Featuring Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Best Group 'Maybe Ever'
While the 2022 NFL draft saw only one quarterback taken in the first round, next year is shaping up to be a bonanza. Matt Miller of ESPN reported there are as many as five quarterbacks receiving first-round attention, and the league is buzzing about the deep crop of signal-callers. "This...
Bleacher Report
Rodrigo Blankenship Reportedly Waived by Colts After Struggles in OT Tie vs. Texans
Rodrigo Blankenship's third season with the Indianapolis Colts reportedly didn't last long. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts decided to waive the kicker on Tuesday. Blankenship made both of his extra points and two of his three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans, but his miss on a 42-yarder in overtime proved critical as the Colts were unable to secure a victory in Week 1.
Bleacher Report
Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy Criticized by NFL Twitter as Cowboys Fall to Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys put forth an abysmal offensive effort in Sunday's 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a disappointing way to open the 2022 season for Dallas, which is hoping to be a contender in the NFC this year. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled to get anything...
Bleacher Report
Brian Robinson Returns to Commanders Practice for 1st Time Since Being Shot
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since being shot in an attempted robbery in August. working individually on a stationary bike and doing ladder drills as he attempts to work his way back on the field. The Alabama product was set to...
