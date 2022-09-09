ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 4

Dawn Keyballs
5d ago

If you look up Jim Jones you see the same logo. Take the number of letters in Jim Jones and Chris Hodges the are 2 off from one another - now add the letters in Church of the Highlands + the acronym COTH and you get the same amount of letters in David Hasselhoff‘s name - the same number as Jonestown Guyana where Jones died. Add them all up and it is 909 - the same number that died on the murder suicide from drinking the cyanide laced flavor aid - most people think it was Kool-Aid but it was actually flavor aid. This is not a coincidence.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

MPW stands alone at Bessemer City High School on the gridiron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW stands for Marching Purple and White, the Bessemer City High School band. Michael Parks is the band director and he has around 90 members this year.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelika, AL
City
Alabaster, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Birmingham, AL
Society
Birmingham, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Oxford, AL
Local
Alabama Society
wbrc.com

North Birmingham gets $3 million for redevelopment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new details about new life at a North Birmingham school that’s been sitting vacant for a decade. The $3 million from Congresswoman Terri Sewell will help clean up environmental concerns at the former North Birmingham Elementary School in hopes of making it more attractive to developers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, the incident occurred around 7:23 p.m. on 31st Avenue North and 33rd Place North. The victim’s injuries are considered minor. No suspect is in custody at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Alt 101.7

Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area

More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Woodlawn High School#Bjcc#Gibson Elementary School#The School Board#Parker High School#Grandview#Spanish
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding families of 2 men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance in locating family of two decedents who recently died in Jefferson County. If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603. The coroner’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the News: Bogue’s closes permanently after 84 years, Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down + more

Happy Monday, Birmingham! It seems like it’s been a constant flurry of Birmingham businesses and events saying goodbye, with Bogue’s Restaurant permanently closing and Sloss Fright Furnace ceasing operations. You know what they say… when one door closes another one opens. Read on for some heartfelt goodbyes to local favorites and say hello to new businesses coming soon.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Religion
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 5

FAIRFIELD (0-4, 0-2) AT RAMSAY (3-1, 2-0) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham. Last week: Fairfield lost to Jasper 34-26 and Class 5A sixth-ranked Ramsay beat Pleasant Grove 21-14. The skinny: Ramsay holds a 6-3 series lead, but Fairfield won last year’s game 28-24. It’s a Class 5A, Region...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15

Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Missing Woman in Alexandria

Alexandria, AL -On 9/7/22, Summer Shears left her residence in Alexandria, AL, and has not returned. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Her 1 month old daughter is with her. If anyone knows her location, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.
ALEXANDRIA, AL
wbrc.com

Kroger delivering groceries through Birmingham distribution center

Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy