Yotta Energy unveils solar and storage microinverter and EV charging products
Yotta Energy, based in Austin, Texas, is a renewable energy company that offers a range of distributed energy technologies to convert buildings into their own solar power plants. The company is also beginning to delve into electric vehicle chargers–both on grid and off. Among Yotta’s new product announcements are...
Canadian Solar to unveil all-in-one residential battery and inverter
Canadian Solar announced it is launching a new residential energy storage unit called EP Cube, a lightweight all-in-one battery and hybrid inverter with stackable battery modules. The product will be shown during RE+ in Anaheim, California, the largest solar and clean technology event in the United States, and officially launched on September 21.
Solar site imagery software provider SiteCapture forms new alliance
FotoNotes, a mobile software for residential real estate field operations, said it has acquired SiteCapture, a solar industry field operations software platform. The two will move forward with the name SiteCapture after the acquisition. Kamal Shah, founder and CEO of FotoNotes, will continue as CEO of SiteCapture, while Christopher Doyle,...
Heliene to source solar glass from Canadian Premium Sand
Heliene, a U.S.-based manufacturer of solar modules, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (CPS) to acquire patterned solar glass from the CPS’s glass manufacturing facility being developed in Selkirk, Manitoba. Heliene has experienced significant growth since starting its U.S. operations in Minnesota in...
Sunrise brief: SunPower residential solar now offered in IKEA California locations
RE+ announces three new co-located clean energy events The Center for Transportation and the Environment, the Center for Hydrogen Safety, and Idaho National Laboratory will be hosting events at RE+ 2022 in Anaheim California. Grid experts call for a national initiative to facilitate a high-DER grid To reach the full...
Transfer payments vs tax equity, a utility-scale analysis
As part of the newly signed Inflation Reduction Act, the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) includes a nuanced change that allows for the tax credit to be sold for cash, to parties that are in no way associated with the solar project. This is a significant departure from the former structure...
Grid experts call for a national initiative to facilitate a high-DER grid
Current work by states to advance the use of distributed energy resources (DERs) is “piecemeal” and “inefficient,” as “each state has to essentially reinvent the wheel,” says a report from the Distributed Energy Resources Task Force of the Energy Systems Integration Group (ESIG). To...
Yotta Energy introduces new 3-phase microinverters
US storage system manufacturer Yotta Energy has unveiled a new dual-power, three-phase microinverter for commercial rooftop PV applications. “The new DPI microinverters will be available in both 208 V and 480 V versions and will incorporate several key features, including integrated phase monitoring/phase balancing, NEC 2020 690.12 rapid shutdown compliance, and UL 1741-SA (Rule 21) compliance,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Each DPI supports four high-capacity solar modules.”
