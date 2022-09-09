ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc10.com

New Chipotle menu item goes national after Orange County test

DENVER — Chipotle customers across the country owe a debt of gratitude to Colorado for a new menu item. Garlic Guajillo Steak, Chipotle's latest creation, is available starting Wednesday at restaurants across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. The steak was previously tested at 102 restaurants in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
pv-magazine-usa.com

RE+ announces three new co-located clean energy events

RE+ Events (formerly Solar Power Events) examine solar, wind power, energy storage, green hydrogen, EVs, microgrids and more to collectively identify ways to move the clean energy industry forward. RE+ is comprised of: Solar Power International, Energy Storage International, RE+ Power (including wind, and hydrogen and fuel cells), and RE+ Infrastructure (electric vehicles and microgrids).
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Ohio State
Local
California Industry
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Business
goworldtravel.com

Surviving Stingray Paradise at Seal Beach California

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Since moving from Germany to Southern California in April, visiting Seal Beach has become a regular habit for my wife and me. Seal Beach, California, which is also the name of the town, is the westernmost beach in Orange County just 20 minutes from our apartment in Carson.
SEAL BEACH, CA
tmonews.com

Select counties in California affected by PSPS

In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather. In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Bates
CBS LA

What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought.During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters towards the Eastern Pacific and Asia. In La Niña events stronger than average trade winds continue to push warm waters east, but also bring colder water to the surface. Typically, during a La Niña event, the weather will be drier and warmer in Southern California, while wetter and colder in areas like Northern California...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Autoweek.com

Our 50 Favorites from the Japanese Classic Car Show in California

After 2021's last-minute stopgap setting on the hard asphalt at Angels' Stadium in Anaheim, the Japanese Classic Car Show returned to its Long Beach home again, rolling onto the green grass of Marina Green Park as what was left of Hurricane Kay spun away form the California coast and wheeled back out into the frothy green Pacific. It was a lovely setting, with the yacht harbor on one side and the front straight of the Long Beach Grand Prix on the other. In between were about 300 of your favorite Japanese cars from years gone by: Datsun 510s, Nissan Zs, Acuras NSX, Toyota Tercels, and Celicas, and many a mint motorcycle. Maybe you owned one or two or a dozen of those back in the day.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#First Solar#Renewable Energy#Solar Panels#Solar Cells#Business Industry#Linus Business#Toledo Solar#The Department Of Energy#Cdte
seniorresource.com

Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles

“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
irvineweekly.com

Irvine Asphalt Facility Emissions “No Threat” Despite Odors

As litigation over the relocation of the All American Asphalt facility continues, residents in Orchard Hills remain frustrated over consistent foul odors. They also fear the presence of potentially carcinogenic compounds is creating the potential for hazardous air quality in Irvine. However, a newly published report from the South Coast...
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community

Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy