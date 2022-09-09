Read full article on original website
Alabama man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
27 arrested on drug charges in DeKalb County
27 people were arrested during the month of August in DeKalb County on drug-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.
Man hallucinated as he fatally hit woman with vehicle in Alabama Walmart parking lot, lawyer says
A man charged with capital murder for allegedly driving his vehicle into a woman at a Decatur Walmart was hallucinating at the time of the incident, according to his lawyer. Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Madison, is accused of intentionally backing his vehicle over Sherry Sain, 64, who was walking in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 25. Nelson is in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.
wbrc.com
Man charged, person of interest sought in Talladega stolen vehicle investigation
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Talladega man was charged in a stolen vehicle investigation in Talladega County. Deputies are looking for a 69-year-old Town Creek woman as a person of interest in the case. While investigating vehicle thefts and the subsequent recovery of multiple stolen motor vehicles in...
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
WAAY-TV
Suspect was hallucinating when he used car to murder woman at Decatur Walmart, attorney says
A defense attorney is asking the court to order his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to undergo a mental examination to see if the man is even capable of going through trial. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson has...
Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police adding more technology to their fight against crime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers are giving us a look at some of the new technology that will soon help protect our community. Police equipment company Axon had everything from body cam holsters to internet and infrastructure tools on display outside of BPD headquarters on Tuesday. There were...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Representative proposing trafficking fentanyl bill; Huntsville woman deeply impacted by the drug
Alabama Representative Matt Simpson says he wants mandatory prison time for drug dealers who are trafficking fentanyl in an effort to stop the spread in Alabama. Huntsville resident Jackie Bragg supports the move. Bragg lost her father to an overdose in June and a year prior her cousin, who she...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board met with Mayor Woodfin privately Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has learned Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin met privately with all 8 of the current Birmingham Water Works Board as well as a powerful state senator and the utility’s General Manager Sunday night in a meeting that was not publicly advertised. The meeting comes less...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 13th
Kimberly Ledford, age 47 of Cedartown, Georgia – DUI/Alcohol and VPL;. Jarrod Ogles, age 35 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP, FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Probation Revocation;. Dakota Butler, age 27 of Ft Payne – FTA/Failure to Display Insurance and FTA/Expired Tag;. James Nicholson, age 43 of Cedar Bluff –...
wbrc.com
Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County man is relieved and happy to be reunited with Little Dude, his dog, following a carjacking. Phillip Lewis said he was carjacked at gunpoint in Dodge City in Cullman County in August. His dog was still inside the car. Lewis said the...
Hartselle man accused of poisoning wife released from jail
Court documents show that the man is accused of using lead to poison his wife and she spent nearly two months in the hospital recovering.
Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case
Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
alreporter.com
Roy Moore lawsuit back to square one
Former GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore speaks during a candidates' forum in Valley, Ala. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images. The circuit court judges of Etowah County apparently want no part of Roy Moore’s political conspiracy lawsuit against four women who accused the former Alabama chief justice of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior in the late 1970s, early 1980s, when they were teens and he was in his 30s.
Bankston Motor Homes to move from Albertville to Attalla
The Albertville location for Bankston Motor Homes will soon find a new "home" in Etowah County.
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested on marijuana, paraphernalia charges
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of legendary country music band Alabama, was arrested Monday morning on misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges, according to jail records. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 a.m. and released at 11:06 a.m. The jail log did...
weisradio.com
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
Fight At Alabama Plant Ends With One Shot Says Tpd
I don’t suppose many of us can understand what could be so terrible as to make you want to shoot a coworker. I know I have been angry at times when someone steals my lunch out of the break room refrigerator, but I never thought about shooting someone over my tuna sandwich.
