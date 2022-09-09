ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

AL.com

Man hallucinated as he fatally hit woman with vehicle in Alabama Walmart parking lot, lawyer says

A man charged with capital murder for allegedly driving his vehicle into a woman at a Decatur Walmart was hallucinating at the time of the incident, according to his lawyer. Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Madison, is accused of intentionally backing his vehicle over Sherry Sain, 64, who was walking in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 25. Nelson is in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Calhoun Journal

Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police adding more technology to their fight against crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers are giving us a look at some of the new technology that will soon help protect our community. Police equipment company Axon had everything from body cam holsters to internet and infrastructure tools on display outside of BPD headquarters on Tuesday. There were...
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board met with Mayor Woodfin privately Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has learned Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin met privately with all 8 of the current Birmingham Water Works Board as well as a powerful state senator and the utility’s General Manager Sunday night in a meeting that was not publicly advertised. The meeting comes less...
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 13th

Kimberly Ledford, age 47 of Cedartown, Georgia – DUI/Alcohol and VPL;. Jarrod Ogles, age 35 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP, FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Probation Revocation;. Dakota Butler, age 27 of Ft Payne – FTA/Failure to Display Insurance and FTA/Expired Tag;. James Nicholson, age 43 of Cedar Bluff –...
wbrc.com

Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County man is relieved and happy to be reunited with Little Dude, his dog, following a carjacking. Phillip Lewis said he was carjacked at gunpoint in Dodge City in Cullman County in August. His dog was still inside the car. Lewis said the...
AL.com

Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case

Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
alreporter.com

Roy Moore lawsuit back to square one

Former GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore speaks during a candidates' forum in Valley, Ala. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images. The circuit court judges of Etowah County apparently want no part of Roy Moore’s political conspiracy lawsuit against four women who accused the former Alabama chief justice of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior in the late 1970s, early 1980s, when they were teens and he was in his 30s.
weisradio.com

Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles

A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
