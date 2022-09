After sweeping the competition in Perryton earlier in the week, the Lady Redskins struggled in Valley Center and went 1-3, falling to 10-7 on the season. The Lady Redskins opened with Emporia and after winning the opening set 25-16, the Lady Redskins dropped the second set 25-21. Liberal dropped the match with a 25-15 loss in the third set.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO