severnaparkvoice.com
The Social Combines Tasty Food And A Cozy Atmosphere
How should someone describe one of Severna Park’s newest restaurants, The Social? Perhaps it's best to say it lives up to its name. It's got a welcoming feel. I think it's the mix of pleasant greeters, retro artwork, modern style, a unique offering of food served with pizazz, and friendly wait staff with a down-home vibe.
mocoshow.com
Pollo Campero to Hold Grand Opening Celebration for New Gaithersburg Location on September 15
Pollo Campero at 426 N Frederick Rd (former site of of KFC) will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday September 15 at 10am, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30am. According to the restaurant, the opening celebration will feature an appearance from its mascot Pollito, a variety of on-site activities including a spinning wheel for giveaways, Central American music, free samples of Pollo Campero’s flavorful chicken and drinks, desserts, and more. The Pollo Campero location at Lakeforest Mall is scheduled to close at this time. The company has additional Montgomery County locations in Takoma Park and Wheaton. The Downtown Silver Spring location closed in December, 2021.
mocoshow.com
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Now Open in White Flint Station
Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened its latest Montgomery County location with the addition of its newest store at White Flint Station– the shopping center, not to be confused with the Metro station that has recently changed its name to North Bethesda Metro Station. The store opened within the last month.
mocoshow.com
Monument Innovation Center Breaks Ground in Gaithersburg
Monument Innovation Center, a new ground-up, state-of-the-art life science building located off I-270 in Gaithersburg, broke ground last week. The 135,000-square-foot, 4-story life science development is developed by Monument Realty, a full-service real estate firm and market leader in the Washington, D.C. region. The Monument Innovation Center will be located at 735 Watkins Mill Rd., near Kaiser Permanente and the Spectrum Town Center.
bethesdamagazine.com
A popular food truck adds some soul to Westfield Montgomery mall
A new addition to the food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda offers soulful favorites that are rooted in family traditions. After years of serving Montgomery County in a food truck, Malia’s Kitchen has transitioned into a brick-and-mortar location in the mall’s food court next to McDonald’s. The soul food eatery, which opened Sept. 1, offers “good homestyle cooking” with menu staples including crab mac and cheese, fried fish, fried chicken and collard greens.
mocoshow.com
Baskin Robbins Coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center
Back in January, @themocosource reached out to let us know that Baskin Robbins would be coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center and we now have confirmation from klnb that the ice cream shop will be coming to the vacant space next to Suburban Hair and Linda’s Nails. Baskin Robbins joins a growing list of restaurants that are all expected to open in the redeveloped MV shopping center by the end of the year that includes Antojitos Salvadoreños Isabel, Boo Boo Pho, Dickey’s BBQ, Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken, and Kobe Japan. The new Starbucks is at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s (19290 Montgomery Village Ave) opened in last month.
luxury-houses.net
This $15.999M Grand Estate in Mc Lean Boasts Remarkable Beauty and Dream-worthy Features
The Estate in Mc Lean is a luxurious home surrounded by immaculate landscaping that ensures your year-round privacy now available for sale. This home located at 1163 Chain Bridge Rd, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 13,882 square feet of living spaces. Call Piper Yerks (Phone: 703 963-1363), Pamela A Yerks (Phone: 703 760-0744) – Washington Fine Properties, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mc Lean.
NBC Washington
Salamander Resorts Purchases DC's Mandarin Oriental Hotel as Part of Company-Wide Transformation
Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Johnson’s current flagship resort sits in Middleburg, Virginia, about 50 miles from D.C. Her purchase of the Mandarin is part of...
WJLA
Food pantry, free thrift store at Lakeforest Mall is helping thousands of Md. families
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Local nonprofit So What Else recently hit record-breaking days of service to the community -- providing approximately 51,000 meals to over 2,000 families during two recent Fridays. The continuous long lines forming at the food pantry and the massive amount of food heading out the...
mocoshow.com
Where You Can Still Find Some of Your Favorite Ichiban Restaurant Dishes in Gaithersburg
A big loss was felt in the community when Ichiban Restaurant at 637 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg closed its doors on September 12, 2021 after over 35 years in business. Ichiban specialized in Korean BBQ and sushi, and was known for their popular lunch buffet. But did you know that the former owners, which took over the restaurant in 2005, also own two other locations that offer many of the items found on the Ichiban menu?
mocoshow.com
Apply for MoCo Small Business Rental Assistance Grant Program by September 30
Montgomery County’s Small Business Rental Assistance Grant Program – Phase 2 will provide grants to small businesses in qualifying industries to support rental costs, both current and arrears rent payments. The grant is intended to mitigate the injury experienced by Montgomery County businesses due to the pandemic, especially in light of the extended duration of the hardship.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Supports Preservation of Affordable Housing at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) participated in financing, with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517, to support preservation and renovation of 177 affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing 59 additional affordable units – for a total of 177 units now priced affordably.
WTOP
Maryland man wins Lidl’s avocado Tesla
Lidl shopper Jose Jeronimo Guibovich was presented with the keys to a new Tesla Model 3 by discount grocer Lidl Sept. 12, concluding its two month-long sweepstakes to give away the car in a promotion with Avocados From Peru. Guibovich, from Elkridge, Maryland, was among tens of thousands of entries...
mocoshow.com
Local Couple Committed to Raising $1 Million for Immunotherapy Research
On October 3, 2021, Jenny and Kevin Kehoe of Kensington, MD lost their almost three-year-old son Conor to an aggressive form of leukemia called T-cell ALL. The couple has since committed to raising $1,000,000 in five years for immunotherapy research at Children’s National, where Conor spent the last 10 months of his life. Since starting the fundraiser this past July, they have raised over $48,000. Additional details below per the fundraising page:
mocoshow.com
New Season of CBS’s Survivor to Feature Contestant From MoCo
Owen Knight, originally from Bethesda (now residing in New Orleans), will be a cast member on the upcoming 43rd season of Survivor, which premieres next Wednesday, September 21 at 8pm on CBS. Owen was born in Korea and adopted when he was four months old. He grew up in Bethesda and graduated from Walt Whitman High School in 2010, where he was on both the football and rowing teams. During this time Owen also swam for the Montgomery County Swim League and worked at Bethesda Row’s Georgetown Cupcake. After high school Owen went on to study business administration at Tulane University, where he now works as the Director of Admission Engagement.
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
themunchonline.com
7907 Indian Head Highway Building B
Bright, renovated and airy one Bedroom - Gorgeous and bright one bedroom with brand new carpet, designer blinds, double pane quiet windows, a renovated bathroom and an updated kitchen with stone countertops. Simplify your monthly living expenses with rent that includes gas, electricity, water and sewer. No Pets Allowed. Location.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County ABS’s Oak, Barrel & Vine Coming to Gaithersburg Square
Coming soon signage is up for Oak, Barrel, and Vine at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers.
mocoshow.com
Filo Cafe, a new Filipino restaurant, is Coming to Rockville
Filo Cafe, a self-described “mom and pop restaurant” that will offer Filipino cuisine, is coming to 4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy. The restaurant, which announced in August that it is hoping to open this month (September), will take over the storefront that was previously home to NYC Pizza and Subs. Last week the restaurant posted on its social media that it is hiring for kitchen staff and cashier positions. We’ll have updates and additional information as the restaurant prepares to open.
Catonsville chef sweeping the country with homemade lasagna
Well, there is a lot of love with, “Lasagna with Love.” This is a pasta roots effort that is sweeping the country.
