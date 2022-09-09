ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WLM2
5d ago

Lightfoot must know that she's not going to win re-election. if she thinks that she even has a small chance, then she's not smart enough to hold any position.

GetALife
5d ago

This beast is a cancer to all to all that lives in Chicago.

WTGS

'Why bother calling police?': Dem Chicago official questions public safety amid crime spike

CHICAGO, Ill. (TND) — A Democratic elected official in Chicago is questioning the effectiveness of the city's law enforcement. George Cardenas is an alderman for Chicago's 12th Ward. On Monday night, he took to Twitter to call public safety in Chicago a "joke" and wondered why anyone should "bother calling [the] police" while sharing an article of a recent mugging in the city's Wicker Park.
POLITICO

Bailey’s suburban woes

Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
In These Times

The Strike that Started the Red Wave

This Thursday night, join us live online to celebrate 46 years of muck-racking, truth-telling journalism at the In These Times anniversary celebration, featuring Adam McKay, writer and director of "Don't Look Up." RSVP to watch live for free. On Sept. 10, 2012, I joined thousands of my fellow public school...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over immigrants arriving in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued a disaster declaration in an effort to assist migrants being bused from the Texas border to Chicago. The proclamation enables the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and other state agencies, in close coordination with the City of Chicago, Cook County, and other local governments, […]
CBS Chicago

Here's how to apply for Cook County's new income pilot program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County residents will soon be able to apply for the upcoming income pilot program. We're learning more about who is eligible and what you need to do to apply.Applications for the program open on Oct. 6. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a Cook County resident, and have income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. The program will provide $500 monthly payments to over 3,200 residents for two years starting this winter.The $42 million program is being billed as the largest of its kind in the country.
