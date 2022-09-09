SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Wynns drove in three runs, Carlos Rodón struck out eight in five dominant innings and the San Francisco Giants slowed the Atlanta Braves 4-1 Wednesday to win the series. Atlanta lost two of three to the sub-.500 Giants. The Braves began the day a half-game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets. J.D. Davis added two hits and an RBI for San Francisco, which has won four of its last five games. Rodón (13-8) allowed just an unearned run on two hits and a walk. He moved into second in the majors with 220 strikeouts, behind only New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (228).

