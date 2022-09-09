Everyone nowadays is looking for good bargains while at the store, and last week, a new store opened in Liberal to help with just that. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at 1555 N. Kansas Avenue took place last Wednesday, after having been announced earlier this year. The opening of the store is very positive for the community, according to Ollie’s General Manager Clint Middlebrooks.

