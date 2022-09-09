ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas monkeypox infections numbers add cases, counties

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzd9X_0hp3bnLP00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monkeypox continues to spread in Arkansas, with additional counties and infection numbers added to this week’s totals.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Friday that the state now had 14 of its 75 counties with at least one infection within its borders. Seven days ago, the number of Arkansas counties with reported infections was 12.

For Friday, the state has 50 cases of the disease, up from 41 seven days ago, a 22% jump for the single-week period. On July 3, the state had its first case of monkeypox reported.

Arkansas adds counties to monkeypox spread as case numbers grow

Pulaski County has the largest number of cases in the state, with 30 recorded, up from 25 a week ago. Faulkner and the northwest’s Washington counties continue to list three cases each. Benton, Crittenden and Desha counties each have two cases each, with Benton and Crittenden having a single case a week ago.

The remainder of the counties listed by ADH: Pope, Cross, Lee, Lonoke, Saline, Garland, Hot Springs and Craighead, have a single case. Hot Springs and Craighead counties are the two additions to this week’s list.

US may expand monkeypox vaccine eligibility to men with HIV

Demographics are also changing. Last week ADH reported zero percent of female infections in the state. Female infections with monkeypox are now two percent, with unknown gender four percent. By race, black is listed as 58% of reported infections, whites as 32%, Asian as 4% and “other” as 6%. On a side note, ADH states individuals who identify as Hispanic make up 12% of its recorded case numbers.

Last week the 25-34 and 35-44 age groups had an equal number of infections at 13 each. For Friday, the 25-34 age group has the largest number of cases at 19, with the 35-44 group second in line with 16 cases. The 18-24 age group is unchanged with four cases. The 45-64 age group is recorded with 10 cases, and the 55-64 group remains with a single case.

Egypt latest in Mideast to detect 1st case of monkeypox

On Sept. 8, the department of health and the Little Rock School District circulated letters regarding an in-school exposure, which the school district classified as low risk.

The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states the nation has 21,504 cases.

Vaccines are available in 14 Arkansas counties, with the locations mapped on the health department’s monkeypox web page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Egypt, AR
State
Washington State
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arkansas Vaccines
City
Hot Springs, AR
City
Benton, AR
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Lonoke, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
KARK 4 News

Free kayaking opportunity provided to central Arkansans, hopes to increase outdoor diversity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Office of Outdoor (OOR) is partnering with Black Women Who Kayak+, LLC (BWWK+) to offer free kayaking for those who are interested in joining the effort to increase outdoor diversity this September.    According to BBWK+ officials, the organization’s focus is on dismantling the stereotypes of what African American women […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Linus Monkeypox#Linus Hiv#Linus Stds#General Health#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Egypt
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KARK 4 News

Woman accused of making death threats against judge in Trump documents case

Federal authorities have arrested a Texas woman who they say made death threats against the Florida judge overseeing a court battle between former President Trump and the Department of Justice over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Tiffani Shea Gish was charged with influencing a federal official by threat and interstate communications with the threat […]
FLORIDA STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy