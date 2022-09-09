Southern University quickly was knocked out of contention against LSU on Saturday because of turnovers, but one place the Jaguars dug in their heels was on the offensive line. No surprise there. For five straight seasons including 2022, the front five has been the most consistent unit on offense. It’s a comforting thought with the Jaguars headed into their Southwestern Athletic Conference season opener against Texas Southern in the Arlington Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

