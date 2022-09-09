ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern offensive line proves its mettle heading into Arlington Classic

Southern University quickly was knocked out of contention against LSU on Saturday because of turnovers, but one place the Jaguars dug in their heels was on the offensive line. No surprise there. For five straight seasons including 2022, the front five has been the most consistent unit on offense. It’s a comforting thought with the Jaguars headed into their Southwestern Athletic Conference season opener against Texas Southern in the Arlington Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: LSU is used to beating Miss. State, but Bulldogs are a tough out this time

For some reason, it just seems like LSU is supposed to beat Mississippi State in football. That’s because the Tigers usually do. LSU and Mississippi State have been playing football practically forever. In fact, more than any other team the Tigers have ever faced. Saturday’s game in Tiger Stadium (5 p.m., ESPN) will be the 116th meeting between these two programs, with LSU holding a 76-36-3 lead in the series.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

An all-star jersey for Eli Holstein, early-season success for 5A Livingston schools

Commemorative all-star jersey season comes early to Zachary and its senior quarterback, Eli Holstein, who is set to play in the All-American Bowl all-star game. Meanwhile, success on the field also has come early for Livingston Parish’s Class 5A football teams, including Walker. The Wildcats (2-0) and Denham Springs (2-0) are both unbeaten heading into Week 3.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Human Jukebox Marching Band and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland joined forces Saturday night for a historic performance. They came together at halftime to put on a show for fans in Tiger Stadium. Watch the performance again in the below video:
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary schools Spirit day marks historic match-up

Zachary students donned their favorite Tigers and Jaguars outfits Friday for a districtwide Spirit Day. The festive atmosphere celebrated the first time the LSU Tigers and the Southern Jaguars met on the football field. Students from pre-K to high school were encouraged to wear team shirts or the colors of their favorite team. Teachers and staff members joined the fun.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

In shooting, robbery attempt near LSU dorm, suspect arrested, university says

LSU said Wednesday that a 19-year-old man surrendered to campus police in an attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder case following a shooting near a dormitory last month. University spokesman Ernie Ballard said members of the U.S. Marshals Service helped with the arrest of Clarence Hypolite, 19. Police had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA

