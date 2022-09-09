Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
theadvocate.com
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
theadvocate.com
Southern offensive line proves its mettle heading into Arlington Classic
Southern University quickly was knocked out of contention against LSU on Saturday because of turnovers, but one place the Jaguars dug in their heels was on the offensive line. No surprise there. For five straight seasons including 2022, the front five has been the most consistent unit on offense. It’s a comforting thought with the Jaguars headed into their Southwestern Athletic Conference season opener against Texas Southern in the Arlington Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU is used to beating Miss. State, but Bulldogs are a tough out this time
For some reason, it just seems like LSU is supposed to beat Mississippi State in football. That’s because the Tigers usually do. LSU and Mississippi State have been playing football practically forever. In fact, more than any other team the Tigers have ever faced. Saturday’s game in Tiger Stadium (5 p.m., ESPN) will be the 116th meeting between these two programs, with LSU holding a 76-36-3 lead in the series.
theadvocate.com
An all-star jersey for Eli Holstein, early-season success for 5A Livingston schools
Commemorative all-star jersey season comes early to Zachary and its senior quarterback, Eli Holstein, who is set to play in the All-American Bowl all-star game. Meanwhile, success on the field also has come early for Livingston Parish’s Class 5A football teams, including Walker. The Wildcats (2-0) and Denham Springs (2-0) are both unbeaten heading into Week 3.
theadvocate.com
Southern Jaguars intent on not letting LSU beat them twice as SWAC opener nears
Southern played one of the most important games in its 106-year history during a 65-17 loss at LSU on Saturday. Coach Eric Dooley has warned his team about the follow-up performance. “We can’t let LSU beat us twice,” Dooley said as his team works this week to prepare for its...
theadvocate.com
After caring for Mike the Tiger for 26 years, veterinarian David Baker saying goodbye
A scroll through Mike the Tiger's Facebook page put this thought into perspective for David Baker. Baker is Mike the Tiger's veterinarian. Well, that is, until Sept. 23, when Baker bids his final farewell to the campus. After 27 years, Baker is retiring from his position as a professor of...
theadvocate.com
Both sides now: Joseph brothers are impact players on opposite sides of ball for Spartans
Coaches love an offensive lineman with an aggressive nature and physical strength. A defensive lineman with a nose for the ball and a nonstop motor is just as valuable. Having one of the two is a luxury for many high schools. Brothers Sidney and Aiden Joseph give East Ascension both.
fox8live.com
SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Human Jukebox Marching Band and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland joined forces Saturday night for a historic performance. They came together at halftime to put on a show for fans in Tiger Stadium. Watch the performance again in the below video:
theadvocate.com
Zachary schools Spirit day marks historic match-up
Zachary students donned their favorite Tigers and Jaguars outfits Friday for a districtwide Spirit Day. The festive atmosphere celebrated the first time the LSU Tigers and the Southern Jaguars met on the football field. Students from pre-K to high school were encouraged to wear team shirts or the colors of their favorite team. Teachers and staff members joined the fun.
theadvocate.com
In Baton Rouge park shooting, he tried saving victim's life: 'He was taking his last breath'
When shots rang out in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge park on Tuesday afternoon, a man who lives nearby said he rushed to the scene, stripped off his shirt and pressed it to the 24-year-old victim's heaving, bleeding chest. "He was gasping for air, taking his last breath,"...
CRIME STOPPERS: LSU PD looks for woman allegedly connected to battery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman who could be involved in an on-campus battery. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives believe the pictured woman is connected to a battery that occurred Saturday, Sept. 10, in McVoy Hall on LSU’s campus.
theadvocate.com
In shooting, robbery attempt near LSU dorm, suspect arrested, university says
LSU said Wednesday that a 19-year-old man surrendered to campus police in an attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder case following a shooting near a dormitory last month. University spokesman Ernie Ballard said members of the U.S. Marshals Service helped with the arrest of Clarence Hypolite, 19. Police had...
brproud.com
Louisiana could see state’s largest Powerball jackpot winner after tonight’s drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) – It’s that time again!. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12. The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3...
theadvocate.com
Coffee Dash in Maurice will open a Lafayette location possibly next month; Here's where
The owner of the coffee shop inside Village Deaux in Maurice will open in the former DejaBrew Coffee House space in Lafayette. Coffee Dash will open a second location at 1517 Ambassador Caffery Parkway possibly by the first of October, owner Erica Stephens said. DejaBrew Coffee House, which was owned...
brproud.com
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
theadvocate.com
1 injured in shooting at BREC park on Evangeline Street, Baton Rouge Police say
A male victim was shot and injured at a BREC park on Evangeline Street late Tuesday afternoon, Baton Rouge Police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital soon after the shooting, which was reported at 4:36 p.m., BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. The victim's condition was not immediately available.
Body found on I-12 West in Baton Rouge
BRPD confirmed that the body of a man was found "around the Essen Ln. ramp."
brproud.com
Mayor Broome addresses ongoing fight against crime in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has been the mayor of Baton Rouge for over five years. During that time, Mayor Broome has tackled the issue of crime in the city. One way is through the Summer of Hope initiative. On Monday, Sept. 12, Mayor...
