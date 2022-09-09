Read full article on original website
Oswego girls soccer team dominates in 4-0 triumph
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls soccer team ran rampant in its 4-0 win over visiting Syracuse on Monday. The Buccaneers controlled every aspect of the game down to the final whistle.
Oswego varsity cross country runners vie in Dash In The Dark
OSWEGO — On Friday evening the Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams participated in the 12th annual Dash In The Dark, held at Oakville Alabama Central School in Section V. The meet consisted of three-person teams running a cross country relay race, with each runner completing two...
Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher
Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher, 68, of Scriba, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family after a short heroic battle with cancer at the Francis House in Syracuse, NY. Carolyn was born in Rome, NY, on Dec. 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Sheldon Carr and...
George E. Porter
George E. Porter, formerly of Baldwinsville and Fulton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Aberdeen, Maryland. George was born in January 1933 in Fulton, son of the late Pauline (Burnett) Porter and George E. Porter. In April 1959 he married Jacqueline Richardson, who preceded him in death in December 2010. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Barbara Ann Boyce
It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce announces her passing on the morning of Sept. 11, 2022. Barbara was born in Potsdam, NY, on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, where they operated the West End Diner for years. She lived a full, loving, family-filled upbringing with three sisters; Florence (who died at a very young age), Shirley and Connie, and a brother, Bob. She graduated from Oswego High School in 1951. Barb met her first husband, Charles Sawyer, while working at the family diner. They fell in love and were married on Sept. 27, 1952. They lived on State Route 104 in Scriba and raised their four children. Barb and Charlie were a great couple and enjoyed traveling the country by motorcycle. After her beloved Charlie passed in 1988, Barb went on to work in food prep at SUNY Oswego where she eventually retired. She then met and married her second husband, Harrison (Harry) Boyce until his passing in 2018. They enjoyed vacationing in Bradenton, FL, during winters and had many friends in the area.
Motor vehicle crash sends 2 people to hospital
OSWEGO — Oswego emergency crews were at the scene of an accident Monday night involving two adult pedestrians who had been struck by a car, officials said in a release Tuesday. Oswego City Police Captain Damien Waters said emergency crews responded to the intersection of East First and Utica...
Helen Elizabeth Carroll – September 3, 2022
Helen Elizabeth Carroll, 75, of West Third Street, Oswego, died September 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George T. King and Honorine (Howard) King (Bill) Cook. Helen was an Oswego High graduate of 1964. She then attended and...
SUNY Oswego among top colleges in the North in U.S. News and World Report’s 2023 rankings
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego continues to rank high among top public colleges in U.S. News and World Report’s “2023 Best Regional Universities in the North,” according to the publication released on Sept. 12. SUNY Oswego came in at No. 54 overall in the Northeast, and among...
Oswego Common Council approves assistance programs
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council voted Monday night to approve a water assistance program and changes to its rental assistance program. The approval by the council will allow for the city to enter into a vendor agreement with the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
Dempsey promoted to deputy chief among Fulton PD changes
FULTON — The Fulton Fire and Police Commission has promoted Christian Dempsey to the position of deputy chief of the Fulton Police Department. Dempsey has been with the Fulton Police Department for more than 16 years, joining in 2006. He started as a patrolman, a position he was in for about six years until he became a School Resource Officer for the Fulton City School District.
OPD Chief Phil Cady graduates from FBI National Academy
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Wednesday that Oswego Police Department Chief Phil Cady has graduated from the FBI National Academy. Cady is now a graduate of the 283rd session of the program. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday. Cady is the second officer in OPD history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than 1 percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
Oswego County man jailed for failure to pay over $8,000 in back child support
WATKINS GLEN — An Oswego County man was given a 30-day jail sentence for not paying over $8,000 in past-due child support, following an appearance in Schuyler County Family Court on Tuesday. According to the office of Schuyler County Attorney Steven Getman, the respondent was sentenced for a willful...
FCSD enrollment slightly down from last year
FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education provided this year’s school enrollment, results of the various programs offered by the district this summer and gave an update on capital improvement projects at its meeting on Tuesday. Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner discussed enrollment throughout the district,...
Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair
A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Nuclear power plants update emergency plan information
OSWEGO COUNTY — The 2022-2023 Emergency Planning brochure for the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant is now online at www.oswegocounty.com/emo. Printed copies of the brochure are available from Constellation Energy by calling 1-800-220-2159.
County COVID report: Cases up slightly; 4 more deaths
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported that 295 residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11. This is up slightly from last week and includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. “It’s important for everyone to continue working together to keep our...
