Read full article on original website
Related
golaurens.com
Europastry establishing operations in Laurens County
Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $23 million investment will create 155 new jobs. Headquartered in Spain, Europastry specializes in high-quality bakery products, delivering pastries and baked goods to wholesalers around the globe. The company serves more than 80 countries worldwide.
golaurens.com
County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo
Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
golaurens.com
Laurens County participating in pilot program to combat unemployment
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SC DEW) is beginning a pilot program in Laurens County in which they will connect qualified unemployed individuals with a job, or multiple job options, that fit their specific needs. “For those who had a job in 2019 and filed an unemployment...
golaurens.com
Clinton City Council adds policy after $3.5 millon overspent from RSA
Clinton City Council has stopped short of ordering a forensic audit, but it remains concerned about money that it thought it had but does not have in the Rate Stabilization Account. That money was supposed to keep electric rates stable when the city’s electricity supplier, Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, dissolves....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golaurens.com
LCSO participating in Fist Bump/High Five Friday at Laurens County schools
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Fist Bump Friday initiative on Friday, September 16 at Laurens County schools. Deputies will greet students at the start of their day with a fist bump or high five and words of encouragement. "It’s never too early to start building...
golaurens.com
Thirteen marching bands to compete at Laurens Invitational
The 2022 Laurens Invitational will be held in K.C. Hanna Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the campus of Laurens District 55 High School. This event features marching bands from across South Carolina as they enter the beginning of their fall competitive schedule. Gates open at 3:30 PM and the...
golaurens.com
Clinton Library kicks off weekly Story Time
The Clinton Library Branch enjoyed a special start to their weekly Story Time when Laurens Library System Director Renita Barksdale lead the group in an afternoon of fun. Clinton has Story Time with storyteller deluxe, Miss Dottie, every Thursday at 4pm.
golaurens.com
Sarah Elizabeth Mullins - Laurens
Sarah Elizabeth Mullins, 38, of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital. Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Betty Steele Mullins of Laurens and the late George Mullins. An employee of St. Francis Hospital, Sarah loved to cook and was loved by all her friends and family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
golaurens.com
Bethany “Beth” Paige Hornsby - Waterloo
Bethany “Beth” Paige Hornsby, 47, of Waterloo passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. Born in Clinton, she was the daughter of James Augustus Hornsby of Waterloo and the late Ellen Dianne King Hornsby. A graduate of Lander University, Beth was the former owner of DJ’s Bar and Grill and was also formerly employed with ZF Transmissions. An avid Gamecock and Nascar fan, Beth was an adventurous person who loved attending concerts, making crafts and going fishing. Most of all she loved being with her family and friends.
golaurens.com
Bertoli named Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week
The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Laurens Academy senior Clarence Bertoli is their Player of the Week for his play in the Crusaders 50-30 win over Oakbrook Prep on Friday, September 9. Bertoli is an offensive running back, defensive player and special teams player for the Laurens Academy Crusaders....
golaurens.com
Linda Kaye Thomason Mitchell - Laurens
Linda Kaye Thomason Mitchell, 79, of Laurens, and wife of James Martin Mitchell, Jr., passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community. Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late George Maxie and Helen Cain Thomason. Linda was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught GA’s and Sunday School. Linda also loved baking and catering.
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for September 13
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. David Steele – Laurens. -Driving under the influence, less than .10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golaurens.com
Glenda H. Summer Sease - Kinards
Glenda H. Summer Sease, age 88, of Kinards, SC passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at National Healthcare of Clinton. She was born on November 4, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Edward Converse and Kathleen Douglas Henderson. Glenda was a lifelong member of Fairview Baptist Church of Kinards.
golaurens.com
James Harold Long - Laurens
James Harold Long, age 86, of Laurens, and husband of the late Frances Inez Gresham Long, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at McCall Hospice House. Born in Newberry, he was a son of the late E.T. and Ida Mae Wallenzine Long. James was a member of Holly Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and retired from Milliken. He also loved fishing.
golaurens.com
Undefeated Red Devils jump one spot in latest 3A media poll
The undefeated Clinton Red Devils moved up a spot to No. 4 in the latest SC Prep Media 3A Football Poll released on Tuesday. Clinton improved to 4-0 on the season after a 49-13 win over Aiken last Friday night. The Red Devils will play at Chapman on Friday. SC...
Comments / 0