Vermont State

u.today

Ripple CTO Makes Fun of Celsius Network Rebuilding as Custodian

The recent news of Celsius Network's rebuilding into a crypto asset custodian has sparked a wave of reactions, but perhaps the most eloquent one came from Ripple CTO David Schwartz. In particular, reacting in a sarcastic manner to this news, Schwartz expressed his attitude toward it by referring to a well-known needle-punctured contraceptive.
MARKETS
u.today

ADA, SHIB, AVAX Unexpectedly Decline by 6% as Market Selling Pressure Returns

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB Might Lose One Zero in Price; Key Pattern Seems to Be Forming

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) on PoS Already Under 51% Attack: Investor Jason Williams

Jason Williams warns about "51% attack on ETH 2.0" Community concerned about centralization of post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) Prominent investor and writer Jason A. Williams, a founding partner of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, slams the decentralization of the soon-to-be post-Merge Ethereum (ETH). Jason Williams warns about "51% attack on ETH 2.0"
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Founder Talks About "Key Cause" of Market Sell-off, ADA Down 8%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

DOGE, ADA, BTC Plunge as Nomura Predicts 100-Basis-Point Rate Hike

The largest cryptocurrencies have extended their losses, with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) slipping to the $20,600 level on the Bitstamp exchange. Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), XRP, and other altcoins have been hammered by Bitcoin’s renewed weakness. As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrencies dropped sharply lower earlier this Tuesday due...
BUSINESS
u.today

SHIB, DOGE, LUNC: Here's Who New Crypto Memeking Is

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Here's Why Cardano Is Undervalued by Crypto Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Crypto Exchange Zonda Expands to Denmark

Since 2014, veteran cryptocurrency exchange Zonda has established itself as a newbie-friendly and regulatory-compliant crypto platform for the storage and exchange od cryptocurrency. Now, it is ready to unlock a new region to which to deliver its services. Crypto platform Zonda launches office in Copenhagen. According to a recent statement...
MARKETS
u.today

The NAI Gets Listed On XT.COM

XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused global trading platform, will soon list the NAI token in its Main Zone with USDT and BTC pairing. Trading of the token will be open to the users from 12th September 2022 at 07:00 (UTC). Users are welcome to trade NAI/USDT and NAI/BTC effortlessly.
MARKETS
u.today

Tron Scores Partnership with Wintermute, Makes It Official TRX Marketmaker

Wintermute is a heavyweight marketmaking platform well-known for its influence on the DeFi segments of various blockchain ecosystems. Now, it has entered into a partnership with Tron (TRX), one of the oldest programmatic blockchains. Tron (TRX) partners with Wintermute for deeper liquidity ecosystem. According to the joint official announcement by...
MARKETS
u.today

152 Billion SHIB Sold by Whales over Weekend after Buying 700 Billion

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Market Hasn't Bottomed Yet, Says Willy Woo

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Hideaways Aim At Volatile Performance While Most Crypto Assets Like MATIC and UNI Stagnate

Smaller tokens like HDWY receive their chance to shine while assets like UNI and MATIC taking hit. Polygon ($MATIC) and Uniswap ($UNI) holders have been subjected to a bear cycle as both tokens remain range bound and trading within a downward trend despite Friday’s breakout. Both MATIC and UNI belong to a higher tier of cryptocurrencies known as “large caps” which are going through hard times in the current market cycle, that’s why smaller projects are gaining more traction among retail investors, including the Hideaway (HDWY).
STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin Surges to $22,000, but Its Dominance Keeps Dropping

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, cleared the $22,000 mark on Monday. It reached an intraday high of $22,350 on the Bitstamp exchange before paring some gains. Bitcoin bills have managed to stage an impressive comeback after the top coin dropped to the lowest level since mid-June last week. The...
MARKETS
u.today

Here's When XRP Will Take Off, BTC Plunges 5% in Minutes, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Urges Getting into Crypto Before Market Crash: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. Yesterday, Bitcoin saw its price losing 4.7% of its value in mere minutes, reaching an intraday low of $21,764 on the Bitstamp exchange. Major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE), followed suit, trading in lockstep with Bitcoin. The cause of such a swift plunge is Bitcoin’s price action being driven by broader macroeconomic factors; this time, the king crypto dropped together with U.S. stock futures. In August, Bitcoin actually surged together with equities due to cooler-than-expected July inflation data. The new CPI data will likely prompt policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt an even more aggressive monetary policy. Hence, there is no relief in sight for risk-on assets.
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Records Five Times as Many Projects Building in Months: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Ether Options Launched by CME Group

Chicago-based derivatives trading giant CME Group has announced the launch of Ethereum options. According to Tim McCourt, global head of equity and FX products, the new product was launched due to rapidly growing interest in Ethereum options. Ethereum options will make it possible for traders to manage their exposure ahead...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

