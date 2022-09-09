Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: In concussion protocol
Pierce is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Per Keefer, the 2022 second-rounder absorbed a hit on a play down the middle in this past Sunday's season opener against the Texans. As a result, Pierce, who didn't practice Wednesday, will need to progress through concussion protocol in order to be cleared for this weekend's contest against the Jaguars. If he's out or limited, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan would be candidates to see added Week 2 snaps behind Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Hits practice squad
Gipson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Gipson drew the start at free safety in San Francisco's season opener after being elevated from the team's practice squad Saturday. The veteran recorded three tackles while playing all but one of the 49ers' defensive snaps against the Bears. Gipson is now eligible for two more practice squad elevations, which should help provide the team additional roster flexibility while Jimmie Ward (hamstring) sits out on IR until Week 5.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Here's how Seahawks fans greeted Broncos' Russell Wilson upon entering field for warmups
He may be one of the Seahawks' all-time great players, but on Monday night, Russell Wilson will be treated like any other visiting quarterback inside Lumen Field. Ahead of Monday's prime time game, the former Seahawk and current Bronco received a chorus of boos upon entering the field for warmups.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers expresses anger over Novak Djokovic not being able to compete at US Open
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't happy that tennis star Novak Djokovic wasn't allowed to compete in the US Open this year. In a recent episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Rodgers revealed that he doesn't believe that it's fair that Djokovic couldn't take part in the Grand Slam tournament just because he's unvaccinated against COVID-19.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Will be limited Wednesday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is making good progress through the NFL's concussion protocol, but the wideout will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Higgins will have two more opportunities to upgrade to full participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, and...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Earns three touches Sunday
Benjamin totaled four carries for 28 yards and reeled in three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs. Like last season, James Conner led the Cardinals backfield with 15 touches and 47 (of 65) offensive snaps, but his primary backup changed from Chase Edmonds to Benjamin. Among the team's reserve running backs, Benjamin was the only one to get a play on offense (22), while Darrel Williams (15) and Jonathan Ward (14) were contained to special-teams snaps. Considering the usage, Benjamin is kicking off the current campaign as the No. 2 RB in Arizona, which could yield fruit if Conner misses any time.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report
Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Making strides
Jackson's ankle is improving and the team is taking it day-by-day, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Jackson suffered the injury in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday. The starting right tackle was supposedly in good enough shape to return to the game if need be, however the team is taking a cautious approach with Jackson heading into Week 2 against the Ravens. If he is unable to suit up, Greg Little would likely draw the start in his place.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Placed on IR
James (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's win over the Jets, putting an early end to his season. The 30-year-old missed all of last year with an Achilles issue as well. The Ravens will remain thin at tackle until Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Stacks up 12 stops
Brooks posted 12 tackles (10 solo) in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Brooks led the NFL with 184 tackles last season, and he picked up right where he left off by leading the Seahawks in stops Week 1. As long as he's healthy, he's a premier IDP option.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Fails to deliver on hype
Pollard rushed six times for eight yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Pollard was bottled up by Tampa Bay's ferocious defensive front, as was nearly every offensive player for the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. A trendy upside pick in draft circles this year, the explosive back fell flat and was outshined by the supposedly declining Ezekiel Elliott. For now, it appears to still be the veteran's show in Dallas, but Pollard will likely put together better performances than what we saw in Week 1. The Cowboys will be forced to rely on their rushing attack while Dak Prescott (thumb) recovers from surgery, so both backs could see a big uptick in touches against the Bengals next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Jonathan Allen dismisses idea Carson Wentz is locker room issue: 'Like high school, so much drama'
Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are still in the honeymoon phase, evident by Wentz's four touchdown performance in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz had an impressive debut for Washington, completing 27 of 41 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions (101.0 rating). Wentz is...
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Dealing with rib issue
Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Kamara picked up a rib issue during Sunday's win over Atlanta, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. While dealing with the issue, Kamara still rushed nine times for 39 yards and hauled in three of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's win. It wasn't the superstar running back's prototypical production, but he didn't appear too limited either. Allen said Monday, "I think he's going to be fine." Either way, it's certainly something worth monitoring ahead of Week 2.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets 14 touches in Week 1 win
Penny rushed 12 times for 60 yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Penny picked up where he left off late last season as Seattle's featured back, as other Seahawks running backs combined for just one rushing attempt. Penny put the ball on the ground at the end of a 26-yard run in the second quarter, but a mix of hustle and awareness from center Austin Blythe to get on top of it ensured that Seattle kept possession. A would-be 23-yard run was erased by a holding penalty in the third, but Penny still averaged a productive 5.0 yards on the carries that counted. The eventual return of rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker (hernia) could complicate matters, but Penny should monopolize carries until that point, and Walker may not be ready for his NFL debut when the Seahawks face the 49ers in Week 2.
CBS Sports
Tanner Gentry: Released by Bills
Gentry was released from the Bills' practice squad Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. After rejoining the Bills' practice unit Aug. 31, Gentry will look for another opportunity elsewhere after being let go Wednesday. The wide receiver hasn't played in an NFL game since 2017, when he caught three passes for 35 yards while appearing in four contests with the Bears.
CBS Sports
Matt Ammendola: Joins Chiefs' practice squad
Kansas City signed Ammendola to its practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The Chiefs' regular kicker, Harrison Butker, is still dealing with the ankle sprain he played through Sunday at Arizona, so Ammendola was added as a backup plan in case Butker can't play Thursday versus the Chargers. Ammendola attempted 19 field goals for the Jets in 2021, making 11 of 11 from within 40 yards but just two of eight from 40-plus yards out.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Clark Harris: Expected to miss extended time
Harris (biceps) is expected to miss extended time after being diagnosed with a torn biceps Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Harris suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Steelers and didn't return to the contest, which forced third-string tight end Mitchell Wilcox into long-snapping duties for the remainder of the game. The experiment with Wilcox didn't work out well; Pittsburgh blocked a game-winning extra-point attempt at the end of regulation, and Cincinnati missed a potential 29-yard game-winning field goal in overtime thanks to a high snap. The Bengals have signed Cal Adomitis off their practice squad to take over long-snapping duties in Week 2.
CBS Sports
Texans' Nico Collins: Two catches in Week 1
Collins brought in two of three targets for 26 yards in the Texans' 20-20 overtime tie with the Colts on Sunday. Collins drew the start alongside Brandin Cooks, but he was able to deliver only modest numbers overall. The second-year wideout has the talent to make an impact in the offense over the course of the season while developing alongside fellow sophomore Davis Mills, but a Week 2 surge may be an uphill battle with a road matchup against the Broncos on tap next Sunday.
