CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Heading to IL
Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back discomfort ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction is retroactive to Sept. 12. Lowe was held out of the lineup Monday and for Game 1 of...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Kent Emanuel: Called up, moved to IL
The Phillies recalled Emanuel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder strain. The transaction officially ends Emanuel's season while simultaneously opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Tayler Scott, whom the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Padres. Emanuel opened the campaign on the IL while recovering from the internal bracing surgical procedure on his left elbow he underwent last June. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 9 and had been pitching exclusively in the minors before being shut down with the shoulder injury. In his 10 starts at Triple-A, Emanuel posted a 2.37 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB in 49.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Shut down with torn meniscus
Velazquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right meniscus tear. Velazquez sustained the injury in Tuesday's game against the Guardians and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after receiving the diagnosis. The 28-year-old played in a career-high 125 games in 2022 and slashed .196/.236/.304 with nine homers, 37 runs, 28 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Velazquez will soon undergo surgery and is facing a recovery timetable of approximately 6-to-8 weeks, so he should be back to full strength for spring training.
CBS Sports
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Requires more rehab outings
Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Glasnow (elbow) performed well during Tuesday's rehab start at Triple-A Durham but will require "multiple" additional minor-league appearances prior to returning from the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Glasnow has made a pair of rehab appearances at Durham over...
CBS Sports
Reds' Raynel Espinal: Joins big-league club
The Reds selected Espinal's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Espinal will join the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Justin Dunn (illness), who was placed to the COVID-19 injured list. The 30-year-old journeyman has spent time with three organizations this season and had been pitching out of the Louisville rotation of late, posting a 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 15.2 innings over his four outings with the affiliate. The Reds will likely deploy Espinal as a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen for one of their two doubleheader games with the Pirates on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season
Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers expresses anger over Novak Djokovic not being able to compete at US Open
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't happy that tennis star Novak Djokovic wasn't allowed to compete in the US Open this year. In a recent episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Rodgers revealed that he doesn't believe that it's fair that Djokovic couldn't take part in the Grand Slam tournament just because he's unvaccinated against COVID-19.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Earns extra-inning win
Holmes (6-3) earned the win in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over Boston. He allowed two runs (one earned) on no hits and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings. Holmes entered the game with the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth and recorded a clean...
CBS Sports
Pirates' David Bednar: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday
Bednar (back) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Indianapolis, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. After missing more than a month of action with a back injury, Bednar is ready to get back up on the bump. It's unclear how many times he will throw in the minors before being activated from the injured list, but his return should not be far off.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Heading for X-rays on hand
Hoskins exited Wednesday's game against the Marlins with a right hand contusion and will undergo X-rays, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Hoskins was hit by a pitch on his right hand during the third inning and stayed in the run the bases, but he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the results of the X-ray are disclosed.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Out for season with broken finger
Ortega suffered a fractured left ring finger during Tuesday's win over the Mets and will miss the rest of the season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. The 31-year-old singled in his lone plate appearance Tuesday before he suffered the injury on a bunt attempt. Ortega will miss the final few weeks of the season and will finish the campaign with a .241/.331/.358 slash line, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 118 games.
CBS Sports
T.J. Zeuch: Released by Reds
Zeuch (back) was released by the Reds on Wednesday. Zeuch had been sidelined with a back issue, but considering he gave up 18 earned runs in 10.2 innings across three MLB starts (six earned runs apiece), this roster move was performance related. The 6-foot-7 righty also had more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) with the Reds. He will likely catch on elsewhere on a minor-league deal in advance of 2023 spring training.
CBS Sports
Peyton Manning nearly lost his mind watching the Broncos during final minute of shocking loss to Seahawks
If Peyton Manning was the head coach of the Broncos, he definitely wouldn't have kicked the field goal during the final minute of Denver's shocking 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. The reason we know what Manning was thinking is because he was hosting his first "ManningCast" of the season on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Exits with apparent injury
Newman was removed from Wednesday's win over the Reds due to an apparent injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Newman went into the stands in an attempt to catch a foul ball in the bottom of the ninth inning and appeared to be shaken up afterward. He was immediately replaced defensively, although the nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear. The 29-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Mets.
CBS Sports
Rays' Rene Pinto: Rejoins big club
Pinto was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Toronto, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Pinto was sent down in early August but will rejoin the major-league club Tuesday. He has a .548 OPS in 22 games this year and is unlikely to see much playing time with Francisco Mejia and Christian Bethancourt healthy.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: In concussion protocol
Pierce is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Per Keefer, the 2022 second-rounder absorbed a hit on a play down the middle in this past Sunday's season opener against the Texans. As a result, Pierce, who didn't practice Wednesday, will need to progress through concussion protocol in order to be cleared for this weekend's contest against the Jaguars. If he's out or limited, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan would be candidates to see added Week 2 snaps behind Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Andre Jackson: Returns to minors
Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Jackson was called up by the Dodgers over the weekend and delivered two scoreless frames Sunday against the Padres. It's was the 26-year-old's season debut for Los Angeles despite two previous stints in the majors this year.
CBS Sports
Braves' Kyle Wright: Tallies 18th win
Wright (18-5) earned the win during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over San Francisco, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Wright surrendered one run on two hits in the first inning and loaded the bases in the second but proceeded to face the minimum over the next 10 batters and fell in line for his MLB-leading 18th victory when Atlanta took the lead in the third. It was a nice rebound from eight runs in four innings during his last start. Wright carries a 3.18 ERA into his next outing, currently scheduled to come early next week against Washington.
