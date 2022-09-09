Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Martin, Inland St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Martin; Inland St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern St. Lucie and northwestern Martin Counties through 345 PM EDT At 321 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tradition, or 9 miles southwest of Port Saint Lucie, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Pierce, Saint Lucie West, Tradition, Carlton and Tradition Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Okeechobee and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 530 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 435 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Country Hills Estates. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:03:00 Expires: 2022-09-16 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 10 feet or below on Thursday. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity and westward through northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 PM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern to northwestern beaches of Puerto Rico.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:03:00 Expires: 2022-09-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 10 feet or below on Thursday. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity and westward through northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 PM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern to northwestern beaches of Puerto Rico.
Comments / 0