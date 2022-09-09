Tokyo Game Show returns this year with a Japanese-developer-filled showcase. One of the guests of honor is Capcom, the publisher of popular series like Street Fighter and Resident Evil. Some fans are eager to find out more about their favorite franchises, but those in the West might worry they won’t be able to watch the publisher’s showcase because of the time difference between the U.S. and Japan. Thankfully, the TGS schedule aligns just enough for those with room in their morning schedules, depending on what coast you’re on. Here’s how to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom Online Program and what games will be present.

