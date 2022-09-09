Read full article on original website
Related
Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shows Off Gripping Sequence at D23
Marvel kicked off its D23 panel with a performance of a song from Hawkeye‘s “Rogers: The Musical” and quickly moved into a fresh look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The gripping sequence, which will not be released online, showed a global fight for vibranium resources, acknowledged the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and hinted at Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking up the Black Panther mantle. At one point, a special opps team attempted to break into a secure location to steal vibranium, and they were quickly put in their place by the Wakandan team.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Santa Clauses' First Trailer...
IGN
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an upcoming live-action Disney+ series starring Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"). The epic adventure is based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the...
IGN
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Trends
Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom showcase: how to watch and what to expect
Tokyo Game Show returns this year with a Japanese-developer-filled showcase. One of the guests of honor is Capcom, the publisher of popular series like Street Fighter and Resident Evil. Some fans are eager to find out more about their favorite franchises, but those in the West might worry they won’t be able to watch the publisher’s showcase because of the time difference between the U.S. and Japan. Thankfully, the TGS schedule aligns just enough for those with room in their morning schedules, depending on what coast you’re on. Here’s how to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom Online Program and what games will be present.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ Sets New Castmembers at D23
Anthony Mackie and the stars of Captain America: New World Order got a warm welcome at D23, with a number of new and old MCU actors officially announced to return to the fold. Tim Blake Nelson, who last appeared in 2008’s Incredible Hulk, will return as The Leader. Carl Lumbly is back as original super soldier Isaiah Bradley after playing him in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Danny Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres, while MCU newcomer Shira Haas will play Israeli hero Sabra. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Santa Clauses' First Trailer Teases Tim Allen's Replacement With Unlikely CameoDisney's Bob Chapek on...
protocol.com
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
CNET
'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer Revealed, Harrison Ford Says It 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford is bringing Indiana Jones back for a fifth movie adventure on June 30, 2023. Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday. The trailer hasn't yet...
Polygon
Captain America 4 will bring back The Leader from Incredible Hulk as its villain
Marvel’s next Captain America movie, Captain America: New World Order, has found its bad guy: The Leader, the longtime nemesis of another Marvel hero, the Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) will reprise his role as the Leader (aka Samuel Sterns) from the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
Digital Trends
Our 5 biggest predictions for the September Nintendo Direct: Metroid, Zelda, and more
Following months of Nintendo-related leaks and a third-party showcase in June, the second full-fledged Nintendo Direct of 2022 is finally happening. February’s show had neat reveals of games like Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Nintendo Switch Sports. Now, Nintendo Switch players hope the September 2022 Nintendo Direct will give a clear idea of what to expect throughout the rest of this year and into the first months of 2023.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
Digital Trends
Sega explains why it’s officially ditching the Yakuza name for Like a Dragon
The Yakuza name is no more, as Sega plans to officially rebrand the series of crime dramas under the franchise name “Like a Dragon” moving forward — a move that became apparent with the reveal of three new games prior to this year’s Tokyo Game Show. Speaking to Digital Trends, a Sega of America representative confirmed the reason for the name change.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever footage features Namor in action and another glimpse at the new Black Panther
Queen Ramonda and Aneka make an appearance too
Assassin's Creed Hexe could give us the scariest game in the franchise – and I love it
Rumored to center around the witch trials of the Holy Roman Empire's Europe, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe may scare the crap out of us
Polygon
The Thunderbolts are the MCU’s answer to the Suicide Squad
Every superhero universe needs a fractious team of supervillains pretending to do good things because someone is making them or paying them to, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally has enough living supervillains to make its own: Thunderbolts is coming to theaters in July 2024. The big Marvel news out...
Netflix's Assassin's Creed TV Show Gets Surprising Update, Along With A New Game Announcement
The Assassin’s Creed franchise of video games has been incredibly successful since its debut in 2007. Its genre bending combination of historical epic and science fiction would seem to be made for a TV or movie adaptation, but the one time the concept hit the big screen it fell flat. Now, it sounds like maybe the previously announced series for Netflix isn’t faring much better, as it’s still in “early” development despite being announced two years ago.
Comments / 0