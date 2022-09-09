Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Narco-Saints’ On Netflix, About A Korean Businessman Ensnared Into Fighting The Drug Trade In Suriname

Netflix’s new Korean drama, Narco-Saints , combines the “fish out of water” genre with the “regular guy gets caught up in something bad” genre, to pretty good effect. How do we know? Because it’s a show that’s serious, but not suuuuper-serious. Read on for an explanation of what we mean.

NARCO-SAINTS : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: “2009, Suriname Border.” A group of trucks drive through a road in the jungle. In the back of one of the trucks, a Korean man wearing glasses is holding a signed baseball. “Do you know of a country called Suriname? You probably don’t,” the man says in voice over.

The Gist: That man is Kang In-gu (Ha Jung-woo), who explains why he’s there by telling his story. Born in 1968, his father went to fight in Vietnam, then when he came back he worked multiple jobs, especially after In-gu’s mother died, until he also died in a work-related accident. At that point, In-gu was in charge of taking care of his brothers, taking multiple jobs himself. He married the first woman who agreed to it, more to help him get control of his life; they then had kids, and the various jobs he was working became businesses. He worked his ass off, but barely could make ends meet.

Then a friend of his, Park Eung-soo (Hyun Bong Shik), comes home from a worldwide excursion selling fish, with a business opportunity: Export skate fish from Suriname, where it’s not eaten, to Korea for huge profits. After convincing his wife, and almost getting arrested at the karaoke bar he owns, he arrives in the tiny South American country ready to be in the fish trade.

As a savvy businessman, he can guide his more dim partner past potential problems, like when an army officer comes by and tells him he needs to pay for “protection.” But when a Chinese gangster named Chen Zhen (Chang Chen) claims he “owns the sea” and physically threatens them for his own monthly shakedown, it seems that the partners are in a jam.

On his wife’s orders, In-gu goes to church to pretend to pray. The pastor, Jeon Yo-hwan (Hwang Jung-min) is happy to see two Koreans in his church, so he meets with them. The bruises on the partners’ faces tip off that they’re having problems, so they tell the pastor about Chen Zhen. The influential pastor drags the men to Chinatown in Paramaribo, the Surinamese capital, and not-so-gently negotiates a better deal. But the In-gu is shocked when he finds that a shipment was snagged in Aruba because cocaine was hidden inside.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Narco-Saints is in the Breaking Bad and Ozark school of “ordinary schlub gets caught up in drugs/money laundering/organized crime and things spiral from there.”

Our Take: Written by Kwon Sung-hui and Yoon Jong-bin (the show is also directed by Yoon), Narco-Saints does a nice job of showing the absurdity, or at least the outlandishness, of Kang In-gu’s story, which is supposedly based on true events. It’s a show that’s definitely built for an international audience, not only because it takes place outside South Korea, but because it’s about this seemingly ordinary man caught up in the drug trade of a strange country on the other side of the world from his home.

The first episode isn’t trying to be this dark dirge that shows how In-gu gets caught up in what seems to be Suriname’s biggest business — he says over half of the tiny country’s population of 500,000 is involved in it. While In-gu’s life isn’t exactly sweetness and light, he treats his predicaments with a matter-of-factness that almost comes off as amusedly detached, like he’s observing his insane life from above. That perspective helps here; In-gu knows that his story isn’t exactly believable and treats his telling of it as such.

What will be interesting is to see just how he gets involved in the Suriname government’s fight against the country’s drug lords, how Pastor Jeon is involved, and if In-gu will ever go back home — for all we know, he may not want to.

Sex and Skin: None.

Parting Shot: After a long chase on foot, In-gu is finally caught by local law enforcement.

Sleeper Star: Chang Chen as Chen Zhen is pretty fun to watch as this squirrely but menacing gangster, who can intimidate someone like In-gu, but seems to not have any way to stand up to Pastor Jeon.

Most Pilot-y Line: As the pastor instructs Chen Zhen to give In-gu and Eung-soo the skates, he says “This is what God commands, you son of a bitch.” Whoa, pastor! Do you kiss kiss your parishioners’ foreheads with that mouth?

Our Call: STREAM IT. Narco-Saints doesn’t take itself super-seriously, which, along with its setting, makes for one of the better Korean dramas we’ve seen since Squid Game .

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.