‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creators on The Returns of Mike Barnes/Jessica Andrews and Mastering The Art of Nostalgia Casting

By Josh Sorokach
 5 days ago

Nostalgia casting can sometimes be used as a crutch. Shows that find themselves in a creative slump or looking for headlines will often utilize a familiar face from the past to momentarily placate the problems of the present. But Cobra Kai is different. The beloved Netflix series is a show written by hardcore Karate Kid fans (Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg) for hardcore Karate Kid fans. You don’t have to be familiar with the source material to fall in love with the series , but it absolutely adds to the viewing experience.

Cobra Kai’s use of nostalgia casting never feels forced. The franchise returns of fan favorites like Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue ), Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) have not only provided countless memorable moments Karate Kid aficionados appreciate, but their comebacks help to organically enhance the overall story. Season 5, which is now streaming on Netflix, is no different. The newest installment of Netflix’s popular action comedy features the Cobra Kai debuts of two Karate Kid 3 favorites: Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) and Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively). During a recent interview with Decider, Cobra Kai co-creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg opened up about these high-profile returns and explained how they never want to bring back characters just “for the sake of nostalgia.”

“It all starts with the story we’re telling,” Schlossberg said. “We’re hardcore fans… and there’s a fan in us that’s been thinking about getting Mike Barnes in since Season 1.”

Hurwitz, Heald, and Schlossberg are not alone. Karate Kid fans have been salivating at the potential Mike Barnes comeback since the beginning of Cobra Kai . With Chozen and Terry Silver back in the fold, many speculated that it was just a matter of time before we witnessed Mike’s return. The brains behind Cobra Kai were just waiting for the perfect moment to reintroduce “karate’s bad boy.”

Photo: Netflix

“By the time we got to Season 5, Terry Silver’s in charge of karate in the Valley and he needs lots of senseis,” Schlossberg continued. “It would just make sense for Barnes to be in this world, or for Daniel to think that [Silver] would go to Barnes. So it was an organic way to bring Mike Barnes into the story. Then you talk about where that character is present day, and we start with, like, what are these characters relationship to their past? And we liked the idea that Mike has adjusted better than some of the others, but then gets kind of sucked into this more.”

Instead of making the obvious choice of aligning Barnes with Silver ( which was somewhat hinted at during the Season 4 finale ), Barnes ends up helping Daniel, Chozen, and Johnny on their quest to end the dangerous reign of Cobra Kai.

“It felt to us a little too obvious that he could end up being a Silver Sensei,” Hurwitz told Decider. “We wanted there to be life lived in between Karate Kid 3 and now for that character that doesn’t just lead him in a straight line path. I think from the beginning we knew that there would be some connection, potentially, to Daniel’s side. Based off of the work we’ve done in the prior seasons, it didn’t seem like Daniel and Barnes had been in touch in a real way, so we got to have the fun of giving the audience what they’re expecting and then flipping it on its head.”

Photo: Netflix

Fans already knew that Sean Kanan would be involved in Season 5, but the return of his Karate Kid III cohort Robyn Lively was a complete surprise. Jessica Andrews’ appearance in the new season is, in a word, perfect, as the character is revealed to be the person who introduced Daniel and Amanda because… wait for it… Jessica Andrews is Amanda’s cousin. Mind… blown.

Not only is this a perfect way to bring Lively’s character back, but Jessica’s firsthand knowledge of Silver’s despicable ways helps illustrate to Amanda just how much of a threat the Cobra Kai sensei is to her family.

“[Amanda] thinks that Daniel is crazy and doesn’t see the whole Terry Silver thing that he does,” Schlossberg explained. “So she needs someone that has that perspective, and Jessica Andrews is the perfect person. We’ve been talking for years about different ideas of how Daniel and Amanda met, and we really liked the idea that Jessica was Amanda’s cousin. In Karate Kid 3 , Daniel and Jessica are not boyfriend/girlfriend; they’re just kinda friends. So it makes sense that if Amanda came from Ohio to LA, that her cousin would say, ‘Hey, there’s this nice guy, Daniel, you should get to know him.’ So when things happen organically like that, that’s the best thing for us.”

And it’s the best thing for the Cobra Kai fandom. Now who do we talk to about a potential Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank) return? Somebody’s gotta stop Sensei Kim Da-Eun, right ? I guess we’ll see what happens in Season 6.

