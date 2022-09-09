Read full article on original website
Coroner IDs woman killed Springettsbury Township stabbing
YORK COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The York County Coroner confirmed Wednesday that Trang Pham, 49, was stabbed to death on Tuesday afternoon at a home in Springettsbury Township. An autopsy showed that the victim died of stab wounds to the neck and abdomen, according to the coroner’s office. Pham's manner of death is ruled as pending and Springettsbury Township Police are still investigating.
Waynesboro Police looking for runaway teen
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Waynesboro Police Department reported a 15-year-old juvenile runaway. The teen was identified as Kanten D. Gage, and was last seen by his guardians on September 13 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at their home on East North Street. Gage is 5'6" in height,...
PSP | Have you seen this missing man?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 68-year-old Walter L. Scheidler of Millersburg. Scheidler was described to be 6'5" in height, 315 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Setpember 13 just before 9 a.m. Police say Scheidler is operating a...
One dead and one injured in Springettsbury Township stabbing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 47-year-old woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a stabbing on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township, according to police. Calls to 911 came around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, officials say. Police arrived on the scene to do...
Stats following two weeks of investigations by the York City Police Department
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following a two-week operation, the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit (VIU) preformed several investigations leading to the confiscation of numerous illegal firearms, illicit drugs, and money. The VIU focused on group members which are associated with the city's gun violence, in the end, multiple...
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Ad. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop...
'Major crash' roadway closed in Manheim Township, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Shortly after 8 a.m., on September 13, the Manheim Township Police Department was alerted of a crash on Route 283 eastbound between Manheim Pike and Route 30. Police say hazmat has been sent to the crash which involved a commercial vehicle. The road will be...
Woman charged following investigation into fatal crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office charged Whitney Webb, 27 of the 600 block of Poplar St. following an investigation on a crash at Route 30 in August 2021 killing two people and severally injured two others. Webb has been charged with the following:. Accident...
18-year-old allegedly strangles girlfriend in York Co., police seek suspect
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for an 18-year-old suspect from an incident that occurred on the 1100 block of Pine Court, where he allegedly strangled his girlfriend, according to Northern York County Regional Police Department. Officials say that the situation occurred on August 25 at 1:36AM...
Shooting on Christmas Day: Lancaster man sentenced up to 40 years
A Lancaster man pleaded guilty to shooting a victim during a drug deal on Lititz Pike alley on Christmas Day 2019. He was sentenced on September 8, 2022. Following the plea, Onearl Parker III was sentenced to between 18.5 and 40 years in prison by a Lancaster County Judge. Parker...
Man sought after stealing $900 from Wal-Mart and brandishing knife
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — East Lampeter Township Police are seeking information on a suspect who stole $900 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart, who also brandished a knife outside of their parking lot. Authorities investigated surveillance footage from a Wal-Mark on 2034 Lincoln Highway East that showed a man...
9-year-old shot at Harrisburg party this weekend, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — On Sunday morning at about 1:00AM, Harrisburg Police were called to the 1000 block of South 18th for a reported shooting. According to Matt Maisel, the Director of Communications of the City Government Center, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 9-year-old girl had been transported to the hospital for injuries relating to a gunshot wound on her right heel.
School put on lockdown for firearm reports in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Conestoga Valley High School was put on lockdown this morning at 10:24AM because of numerous reports received about a student who allegedly had a firearm in their possession, according to East Lampeter Township Police Department. Police say that the school administration had been alerted...
PSP says skimmers and shimmers are being used across state to steal payment card info
Dauphin County, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police is reminding PA residents to be vigilant when using payment cards at ATMS, gas pumps, and other point-of-sale terminals at businesses. According to PSP, they are aware of the use of skimmers at ATMS and point-of-sale terminals across the Commonwealth. Skimmers...
Animal cruelty charges dismissed against City Controller Snyder
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case following a summary trial on Tuesday. On August 9th, Snyder was originally charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of disorderly conduct. These charges came after officials were provided with a video showing him kicking, stomping on, slapping, and lifting his dogs during a walk.
Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down York County roadway
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say an overturned tractor-trailer has shut down York Road in Heidelberg Township. According to officials, it happened around 8:30 PM on Monday night on the 6800 block of York Road. Police say no one was injured but the roadway will...
Lane restriction on I-81 following multi vehicle crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On 511PA a multi vehicle crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. on I-81 Southbound. The crash occurred at Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. Currently 511PA reports there is a lane restriction.
Man randomly stabbed woman in Walmart: Police
Springettsbury Township Police said that a 30-year-old man randomly stabbed a woman in the checkout area in a York County Walmart store on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the store at 2801 E. Market St. in Springettsbury Township for a stabbing at 2:08 p.m. Jerod Coty was taken into custody...
Man convicted for drug trafficking and money laundering
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On September 13, The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Dwayne Sherman, 48, of Lancaster was convicted by a federal jury. Sherman was convicted for the laundering of money and drug trafficking conspiracy following a six-day trail. There was evidence...
Flooded streets, aftermath of the rain
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The rain in Lewistown on September 12 was too much for the drains to handle. Danny Baitsell who captured the video believes "the drains are clogged again," saying "this hasn't happened in years." The flooded roadway captured the attention of the fire and police department...
