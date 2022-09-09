Read full article on original website
City left without power for 90 minutes
NEEDLES — A powerful storm Sept. 4 left residents of Needles without power for 90 minutes and caused considerably longer outages in other parts of the Tri-state. City Manager Rick Daniels was in Atlanta over the weekend to watch the University of Oregon play the University of Georgia in football, but as he was making his way back home late on Sept. 4, he was told to take an alternate route because there were washouts along U.S. Highway 95 heading toward Needles.
Classified Ads for the Week of Sept. 14 – Sept. 20, 2022
– Saturday Sept. 17 8am to 1pm, 2466 Ridgeview Ave. Bullhead City, Furniture – Household Items, Everything must go. wanted for Kingman Cancer Care Unit’s (KCCU) Annual Arts & Crafts Fair to be held Sat & Sun, Nov. 12 & 13. All hand crafters are welcome. For vendor info call Noreen Welton 928-716-3916.
Public encouraged to attend water basin management meeting
MOHAVE COUNTY – Locally elected officials are encouraging people to attend and participate in an upcoming public input session regarding possible creation of an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) to mitigate depletion of the Hualapai Groundwater Basin that supplies water to the greater Kingman area. The Director of the Arizona...
Car stuck in rushing water rescued in Mohave County
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue performed a swift water rescue at the Sacramento Wash on Oatman road in Golden Valley, Arizona,
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 at all their fire stations during the morning today.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 at all their fire stations on Sunday, September 11th, 2022. The community is invited to participate and come together as we all remember the lives taken away 21 years...
Mohave County police find human remains in wash area near Golden Valley
On Monday, at approximately 4:02 PM, detectives responded to a call about a possible human skull being located in the wash area in the 2700 block of North Ligurta Road.
Legal Notices for the Week of Sept. 14 – Sept. 20, 2022
ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY ENTITY NAME: ALEXANDREA COLETTA, PLLC. ENTITY ID: 23186346. ENTITY TYPE: Domestic Professional LLC. PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpetual. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES: To Provide Professional Real Estate Services. CHARACTER OF BUSINESS: Real Estate and Rental and Leasing. MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE: Member-Managed. FORMER ENTITY NAME: Alexandrea Johnson, PLLC. STATUTORY AGENT NAME: Alexandrea Colette PHYSICAL & MAILING ADDRESS: 1790 Buckwheat Ln, Unit A, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 KNOWN PLACE OF BUSINESS: 1790 Buckwheat Ln, Unit A, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 PRINCIPALS Member: Alexandrea Coletta, 1790 Buckwheat Ln, Unit A, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 /s/ Authorized Agent: Lori Morin 7/21/2022.
Bullhead City food distribution Saturday
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City community is holding a free food distribution to help those residents impacted by the recent power outages. The food distribution will be a drive-through event in the Bullhead City Council Chambers parking lot, 1255 Marina Blvd, on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. To allow the process to run as quickly and smoothly as possible, please remain in your vehicles as volunteers will bring the food bags to your cars. There is no sign-up necessary and no pre-qualifications are required. This will be on a first come first served basis until supplies last.
ALLAN STUART GLEASON, SR.￼
Allan Stuart Gleason, Sr., of Kingman, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. He was 91. Mr. Gleason was born Jan. 21, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio. The family contact is his wife Betty Jean Gleason. Internment was at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman. Arrangements were made by Sutton Memorial Funeral Home.
No injuries in house fire
KINGMAN – No one was hurt in a residential structure fire in north Kingman on Sunday, September 11. Northern Arizona Fire District personnel responded at 4:53 p.m. to the incident in the 4200 block of N. Adams Street. Chief Dennis Hoke said the fire was quickly extinguished and confined...
Adoption dogs will be at county fair￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter is still experiencing over crowded conditions. More and more animals are surrendered daily. Friends of the Mohave County Animal Shelter will have dogs available for adoption at the Mohave County Fair; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Sept. 15 – 17.
Isco Industries grows footprint at the Kingman Industrial Park￼
KINGMAN – In 2019, Isco Industries worked with the City of Kingman Economic Development Team to purchase roughly 6.36 acres adjacent to their current facility as part of a storage yard expansion. This expansion would provide Isco with the space needed for a future expansion of their current facility in the coming years. Fast forward to 2022 and Isco has broken ground on an approximately 40,000 sq. ft. addition, almost doubling their size. Currently, Isco has roughly 48,159 sq. ft. and this new expansion will enable Isco to move their warehousing capacity to the new building freeing up approximately 20,000 sq. ft. of production space. Isco anticipates that this increase in capacity will allow them to hire an additional 20 employees over the next couple of years. Between building costs and the addition of new equipment, Isco will be investing over 6 million dollars into their Kingman plant.
Local farms provide more than just food for the community
Agricultural farming provides the greatest bang for the buck when it comes to supporting the local economy and local communities. In Mohave County the farm interests use over 50 local and regional vendors to help run efficient operations. Local fuel suppliers, hardware stores, new truck dealerships, heavy equipment rentals, hotel stays, equipment supply stores, trucking services, restaurant and fast-food establishments, local irrigation suppliers, Home Depot, Tractor supply, etc.
Lesser-known state parks are true gems￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Arizona is home to 35 state parks and natural areas. Lake Havasu State Park (LHSP) was the most visited state park during the fiscal year 2022. With its scenic shoreline along the Colorado River, it’s easy to see why LHSP is a magnetic draw for outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. Hundreds of thousands of visitors enjoy beautiful white sand beaches, nature trails, multiple boat ramps, picnic areas, and convenient campsites.
Human remains found in Mohave County wash, sheriff says
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after Mohave County authorities say human remains were found in a Golden Valley wash. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says detectives were notified just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 that a "possible human skull" was found in a wash area near Ligurta Road and Unkar Drive.
Bullhead City power restoration update
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) reports to Bullhead City that the power company expects to restore service to the following neighborhoods mid-to-late day today, Tuesday, Sept. 6; Loredo Village, Fox Creek, and Laughlin Ranch. Emergency Cooling Stations are open at Sunrise Elementary School, 2645 Landon Dr, Fort...
Two days of Pro-Rodeo action￼
KINGMAN – Come and enjoy the upcoming Kingsmen GCPRA Rodeo located at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Friday, Sept 23, gates open at 4 p.m. and rodeo starts at 6 p.m. Keep your ticket stubs and enjoy the outdoor post Rodeo Dance planned to run till midnight! Saturday, Sept. 24, Slack starts at 9 a.m. Gates then re-open at 2 p.m. and Rodeo starts at 4 p.m. The Kingsmen again will keep the ticket prices low: adults ages 17 to 64, $15; veterans and seniors 65 and older, $12; children ages 7 to 16, $10; children under age 6 free with paying adult. The Kingsmen are a group of local businessmen dedicated to the preservation of our area’s ranching and rodeo western heritage. For more information contact:Brian Demaria at 928-530-7171, email kingsmenrodeo@yahoo.com, or visit kingsmenrodeo.org/.
36,000 left without power
BULLHEAD CITY — What should have been the end of the summer season turned into crisis after a powerful storm left over 36,000 Mohave Electric Cooperative and UniSource Energy Services customers without power, some for more than 20 hours. At approximately 6:08 p.m., Sunday, a massive windstorm reportedly knocked...
Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday
BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
Corn Man likes to fish
BULLHEAD CITY — Striper fishing remains solid, both on Lake Mohave and along the shores of the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area. Mark "Corn Man" Osgood provided the most recent evidence, bringing in a 9.22-pound, 31-inch striper. "In this case, he was up on Lake Mohave using...
