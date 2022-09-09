ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana de Armas Says Marilyn Monroe’s Ghost Haunted Her on ‘Blonde,’ Would “Get Mad” and “Throw Things”

By Greta Bjornson
 5 days ago

Ana de Armas says filming Blonde brought her so close to Marilyn Monroe that she felt the late star’s presence on set. De Armas, who plays the Hollywood icon in Andrew Dominik ‘s upcoming Netflix movie, claimed to reporters that Monroe’s ghost was on the Blonde set with her. Who needs method acting when you’re being haunted by your subject?

De Armas revealed her supernatural experience with the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actress while promoting Blonde at the Venice Film Festival, where she told journalists, “I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us,” per Reuters .

But judging by her quotes, she didn’t mean it in a figurative way, but literally felt Monroe’s ghost by her side. According to de Armas, Monroe’s spirit could get a little moody, and even reacted strongly when she was displeased.

“I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something,” de Armas claimed. “Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it.”

While she admitted she was no Monroe expert before Blonde , de Armas added that working on Blonde brought her closer than ever to the actress, explaining, “She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me and it was beautiful.”

De Armas’ spooky theory isn’t so much of a stretch considering where some of Blonde was filmed, though. Some scenes were filmed in the same apartment Monroe lived in with her mother, and the scene in which she dies was also filmed in the very same room where Monroe passed, according to Reuters.

We’ll leave it up to you to decide just how likely de Armas’ ghost story is, but Dominik seems to be on her side. The director said working on Blonde “definitely took on elements of being like a seance.”

In other words, Blonde literally tried to bring Monroe back to life.

Blonde premieres on Netflix Sept. 16. Watch the full trailer in the video above.

