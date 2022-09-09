ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huma Abedin Reportedly ‘Isn’t Bothered’ by Bradley Cooper’s Close Relationship With Ex Irina Shayk

By Kristyn Burtt
 5 days ago
Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin Christopher Polk for Variety, Christopher Polk for Variety.

Bradley Cooper and his ex, Irina Shayk, recently raised a few eyebrows for their chummy vacation snapshots. They had everyone wondering if they were rekindling their relationship while taking their daughter, Lea, 5, on a family holiday. It seems to be much ado about nothing and Cooper’s blossoming romance with Huma Abedin is still in full swing.

A source close to Abedin seems to have the inside scoop on how she is feeling about the friendly photos of Cooper and Shayk — and she’s reportedly not worried about it all. “Bradley and Irina want to keep going on vacations as a family,” the insider revealed to Us Weekly. “And Huma respects that.” As a single mom to 10-year-old son Jordan, from her tumultuous marriage to former politician Anthony Weiner, she understands how important it is to foster an amicable relationship with an ex.

The couple has been dating since the spring after they were set up by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who even invited them to May’s Met Gala. They slid right under the Hollywood gossip radar because Cooper and Abedin walked the red carpet separately — how sneaky! The duo has decided to keep a low profile while they figure out whether this is a long-term possibility.

As for Cooper and Shayk, they continue to have “the utmost respect for each other” because they realize that “they were always better friends than lovers.” With Abedin having an understanding of their friendship and how important co-parenting is to a child, Cooper may have just found a perfect love match.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

