Binghamton Baseball Shrine announces 2022 class

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Yesterday, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced the inductees to the Binghamton Baseball Shrine. An induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 17th ahead of the game at Mirabito Stadium against the Hartford Yard Goats.

This years inductees are former Mets Jose Reyes and Josh Thole along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York State Senator Fred Akshar, and former Binghamton Mayor Rich David.

Reyes spent the first nine years of his Major League Baseball career with the Mets. He was a four-time all-star and won the 2011 National League Batting Title and 2006 Silver Slugger Award. Reyes played 65 games for the Binghamton Mets in 2002, slashing .287/.331/.425 with 24 RBI and 27 stolen bases.

Thole played with the Binghamton Mets in 2009 slashing .328/.395/.422 with 46 RBI. He played with the New York Mets from 2009-2012 and is most prominently known for catching the first no-hitter in Mets history, thrown by Johan Santana. Thole remains active in the Binghamton community and currently resides in Owego.

Schumer, Akshar, and David all played an instrumental role in helping save the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and keeping affiliated baseball in Binghamton. All three had important conversations with Major League Baseball to ensure that the Ponies would stay in the Southern Tier.

The Binghamton Baseball Shrine started in 1993 and has enshrined 77 members to date. This will be the 26th induction class in its history.

For tickets to the game go to bingrp.com or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

